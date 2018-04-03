The crowd at the Robert Service Campground cheers as an effigy gets tossed into the giant fire. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Burning man: Torching the winter blues in effigy

The annual Burning Away the Winter Blues festival kicked off this year at the Robert Service Campground instead of with its usual parade.

Nonetheless, the March 25 event was on fire with over 100 people in attendance. Participants were able to write their winter blues on a piece of paper and burn them in the 20-foot-long bonfire, enabling them to welcome spring with open arms. After circling the crowd twice with some chanting and music, an effigy representing the winter blues was also put to the flames.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

 

Sheila MacLean tosses her winter blues into the fire to be burned away in Whitehorse on March 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Flames are reflected in Troy Henry’s sunglasses as he watches the bonfire burn at the annual Burning Away the Winter Blues event. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yui Kurosu tosses her blues written on a piece of paper into the bonfire at the annual Burning Away the Winter Blues event in Whitehorse on March 24. Kurosu had taken part in a Ushiku, Japan/Whitehorse exchange in the summer of 2017. She returned to see what the Yukon was like in the winter. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Participants record video with their phones as the 2018 Burning Away the Winter Blues effigy dances around the crowd and the bonfire. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

