Breakdancing Yukon Society dances all day long

Dance marathon raises money for projects, events, and educational trips

More than 40 kids — and at least one adult beginner — woke up March 11 with the intention of dancing the entire day away. Leaping Feats’ Breakdancing Yukon Society held their annual dance marathon from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

Dance classes, as well as some arts programs, were held in three rooms simultaneously, creating a total of 28 straight hours of dancing (minus a one-hour pizza lunch break). Dancers were able to learn from a couple of special Outside instructors and try out new dance styles, such as Broadway, vaudeville, musical theatre, and bhangra, to name a few.

Participants, who went door-to-door collecting donations for the dance marathon and also paid a small fee to take part, were able to raise $6,131.50 for their cause.

The goal of the marathon was to raise money for projects, events, guest instructors and educational dance trips. This year the school is sending 35 students to Montreal and six to New York City to study with established instructors.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

 

Above: Dancers gracefully swing their bodies during a contemporary dance class led by Heather. Right: Parents watch their kids dance in the blue room as others learn how to hip hop in the pink room. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Dancers learn techniques to loosen up during the dance marathon. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Parents watch their kids dance in the blue room as others learn how to hip hop in the pink room. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Kids learn how to do the old-school Charleston dance. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Previous story
How three bison ended up dead in the middle the Yukon wilderness
Next story
Mayo, Yukon, DJ Dustin Miles bound for festival in Norway in April

Just Posted

Breakdancing Yukon Society dances all day long

Dance marathon raises money for projects, events, and educational trips

UPDATED: Whitehorse Transit cancels some runs as union works to rule

City, YEU locked in dispute over severance pay, long-service bonuses

Unsolved murders team will take pressure off Major Crimes Unit, Yukon RCMP superintendent says

Supt. Brian Jones says Major Crimes Unit workload from last year wasn’t sustainable

Yukon housing minister promises announcement ‘in the coming days and weeks’

Opposition presses for details as social housing wait list balloons

Transit workers serve City of Whitehorse strike notice

Residents advised to make alternate travel arrangements starting March 19

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 Pelly Crossing death

A man charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 18-year-old… Continue reading

Porter Creek group home gets final go-ahead from City of Whitehorse

‘In order for youth to be successful, they need to have life skills’

Mayo, Yukon, DJ Dustin Miles bound for festival in Norway in April

‘It’s not like playing Arts in the Park in Mayo, you know?’

Whitehorse city council approves Porter Creek group home

Concerns about crime, noise and consultation overblown, councillors say

I’m Fur Real offers platform for artisans to sell their work

‘There’s nothing better than buying something from the person who made it’

Perfect snow and weather conditions for Yukon Championships

‘These next few days, we will be in our glory’

Yukon Rivermen finish regular season at home

‘Having five teams visit us and 15 home games was incredible’

The huge cost of distracted driving

Distracted driving is a very serious issue affecting road safety across the country

Most Read