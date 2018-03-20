Breakdancing Yukon Society dances all day long

More than 40 kids — and at least one adult beginner — woke up March 11 with the intention of dancing the entire day away. Leaping Feats’ Breakdancing Yukon Society held their annual dance marathon from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

Dance classes, as well as some arts programs, were held in three rooms simultaneously, creating a total of 28 straight hours of dancing (minus a one-hour pizza lunch break). Dancers were able to learn from a couple of special Outside instructors and try out new dance styles, such as Broadway, vaudeville, musical theatre, and bhangra, to name a few.

Participants, who went door-to-door collecting donations for the dance marathon and also paid a small fee to take part, were able to raise $6,131.50 for their cause.

The goal of the marathon was to raise money for projects, events, guest instructors and educational dance trips. This year the school is sending 35 students to Montreal and six to New York City to study with established instructors.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

Above: Dancers gracefully swing their bodies during a contemporary dance class led by Heather. Right: Parents watch their kids dance in the blue room as others learn how to hip hop in the pink room. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Dancers learn techniques to loosen up during the dance marathon. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Parents watch their kids dance in the blue room as others learn how to hip hop in the pink room. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)