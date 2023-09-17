Letter: On the federal Conservative leader

Whether he is wearing glasses or contact lenses, Pierre Poilievre seems to have a bad case of tunnel vision.

He talks about the federal budget being in worse shape than it was in 2015. He doesn’t seem to have seen that there were several years of important pandemic spending, continued investment to improve the health care system, assistance to Ukraine, emergency aid to areas in Canada and around the world hard hit by natural disasters — many climate related.

He wants to cut federal spending. But that begs the question of whose much-needed assistance will be cut.

He complains about inflation and the housing crisis in Canada without recognizing global inflation and housing problems everywhere. Canada is part of a much larger puzzle.

He wants to cut the carbon tax, but I haven’t heard how he would address the climate crisis. And the climate crisis must be addressed now and by all parties.

He talks about hard-working Canadian taxpayers. He complains about one person named Justin Trudeau who he thinks should be blamed for all the problems seen by hard-working Canadian taxpayers.

But global problems like inflation, housing, immigration, overpopulation, climate change, climate disaster, international relations and so on, require leaders who do not have tunnel vision, who look at the big picture beyond their borders and with an understanding of historical context.

And this country needs leaders who don’t play the blame game, who don’t make snide remarks and personal attacks. Poilievre lacks many qualities this country needs.

Dianne Homan

Whitehorse