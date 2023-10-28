Letters: Remembering Remembrance Day and support for Alpine Bakery

Remembering Remembrance Day

Canadians have been taken a few minutes to remember those who went to war for Canada since the end of the First World War, the so- called “war to end all wars”.

How wrong were we, as some forms of war have been going on ever since, and Canadian have participated in a number of them. The Second World War from 1939 to 1945, the Cold War from 1948 to 1993, the Korean War from 1950 to 1953, the Afghanistan War from 2001 to 2014, and numerous UN Peace Missions on most continents since 1948, some of which are still going on.

Again, this year we will gather at various cenotaphs across Canada and pay our respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and those who have returned home but will never be the same.

The Whitehorse Legion will host the official Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Canada Games Centre starting at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 and everyone is invited to attend.

However, since seating is limited at the CGC, some veterans have been holding a small gathering at the main cenotaph at Veteran’s Square by City Hall and will do so again this year. Residents may also attend that gathering.

Those who wish to purchase wreaths may do so by contacting the Whitehorse Legion. Poppies will be distributed after the Commissioner of Yukon receives hers at noon today at City Hall.

As well, the Yukon Remembers Society will have Remembrance lawn signs and car flags available soon. You can follow them on Facebook.

Where ever you are, what ever you do, take a moment to remember Remembrance Day and wear your Legion red poppy.

Lest We Forget

Comrade Red Grossinger, CD

Whitehorse, YT

In support of Alpine Bakery

We are writing to express our profound sadness seeing the unnecessary closure of the Alpine Bakery due to inaction by the Yukon government.

Endless meetings with government official promising change have left proprietors Walter and Silvia Streit physically and emotionally exhausted and sends a disturbing message to the residents of the Yukon and anyone considering developing a business in the Yukon, that your safety, and other avoidable, negative, consequential impacts to health and welfare of your employees and customers, is a very low priority.

The government’s decision to take no meaningful actions is not only a disservice to the business community and all those they support, but it also contributes to the ongoing detrimental social biases that are perpetuated by inaction and serves to further spilt communities on socio-economic and racial lines.

An immediate action is required by those who have the authority to remedy the unwarranted collapse of this iconic landmark in Whitehorse, the Alpine Bakery.

There is an obligation to the residents of the Yukon to ensure that planning is developed and evolves to minimize conflict and encourage use of public spaces to further a sense of community. The planning of this shelter in its current location, given its current inadequate protocols and allowed behaviors, has failed to meet that obligation resulting in an untenable and dysfunctional environment for all concerned.

First step is to acknowledge that the depth of planning was inadequate to anticipate the outcome, and with informed conviction, move forward to remedy the situation.

Your hollow lip service exhausted, now is the time to behave in a fashion expected by those who elected you.

Don’t allow the Alpine Bakery to become the first unnecessary victim of policy that fosters instability and destruction of public spaces. If you don’t have the expertise to accomplish necessary and immediate change to turn the tide, we encourage you to reach out to other communities with long histories of progressive solutions; they exist.

Kip and Patricia Kermoian

Haines, Alaska