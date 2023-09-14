editorial photo

Letters: A message from the grand chief

Re: article printed last week

Last week an article came out seemingly announcing my immanent retirement, which was then followed up with by another article on Sept. 7.

Our people are suffering through a substance use health emergency and I sometimes cannot help but express my frustration at the pace of change. I am human.

It is true that after the completion of this, my third term, I will not seek a fourth mandate.

When it comes time to pick a new grand chief – a year and a half from now – it is my great desire that we have many interested candidates and a vibrant leadership selection process. Our people deserve that.

This is not an easy job, and it requires a lot of patience and talent and love for building good government.

We need our best and brightest to begin stepping up and taking leadership roles within our governments – or at least participating in some capacity.

I want to reiterate that I remain fully committed to serving out my current term to the very best of my ability.

In the meantime, there is work that needs to be done and I intend to be doing my share.

Gunalchish,

Peter Johnston

Grand Chief

Council of Yukon First Nations

