Letter: A petition for crosswalk safety

I present to you a petition for the City of Whitehorse’s mayor and council to approve installing safety crosswalk signs and flashing crosswalk lights across 4th Avenue, on the east side of Alexander Street, where the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter (WES) is located.

Along with helping to protect the many pedestrians who cross the intersection, every day and night, these safety signs and flashing crosswalk lights will benefit the many motorists who travel through Whitehorse as well, keeping them alert when they drive through town on 4th Avenue past Alexander Street, helping to avoid any collisions with pedestrians.

Many people use the crosswalk daily, and it is a high risk pedestrian/motorist collision zone already with at least one collision involving a senior/elder pedestrian and motorist. And there is the risk for more, every day.

That recent accident between a motorist and senior left the pedestrian in a wheelchair until he heals and there’s been many other near misses reported in the past. I am petitioning the City of Whitehorse, it’s mayor and councillors to approve installing both crosswalk signs this year, before winter, and flashing crosswalk lights, next spring in 2024, when the snow is gone.

I feel there is sufficient evidence for the community of Whitehorse to add these safety measures of signs and flashing crosswalk lights at 4th and Alexander. We do not another accident’s injury or death to emphasize the need for them.

The concern is for all pedestrians – those in a wheelchair, seniors/elders with walkers or who simply cannot walk fast, those under the influence of drugs or alcohol and those who are not paying full attention.

The intention is to prevent an accident before it happens. This is a “save a life and prevent injuries, as well as lawsuits” project.

The justification is that if flashing lights were installed, it would be worth the cost and time for installation, as they would help prevent a collision between a motorist and pedestrian; prevent vehicle damage and trauma to the driver; prevent serious injury or death to the pedestrian (broken bones, hitting head on concrete, or run over); prevent healthcare costs, requiring an ambulance, hospital/doctor time, long-term injury recovery costs, a funeral (worse case scenario…may that never happen); and prevent lawsuits.

One (preventable) collision with injuries, damages, medical and lawsuit costs will outweigh the cost for safety signs and flashing lights.

There are already four posts on 4th Avenue, on either side of Alexander Street that could have signs attached to them, as soon as possible, before winter.

A safety sign stating “STOP For Pedestrians in Crosswalk” can be purchased off Amazon for $45.78. With a need for two, it would only cost $91.56 plus tax = $96.14.

Complimentary “SLOW Pedestrian Crossing,” signs can be purchased for $35.66 on Amazon. Two would cost $71.32 plus tax = $74.89.

Installing the safety signs is the most that could be done this year, before winter, needing to wait until spring 2024, when trenches could be dug to connect electrical power to the flashing crosswalk lights.

Please support the effort to have these safety signs and flashing crosswalk lights installed, signing the petition, helping to show the Whitehorse mayor and city council the urgent need for these safety measures to keep both motorists and pedestrians better protected.

The petition is available at change.org

Thank you.

Matthew Thomas Ans-helm