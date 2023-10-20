Sylvia Anne Sakiw (Fogarassy)

In Loving Memory ~
April 7, 1951 – October 25, 2021
We thought of you today, but that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too.
We think of you in silence, we often speak your name,
All we have is memories, and your picture in a frame.
Two long years without you has not lessened any pain,
It only makes us miss you more with every passing day
Love, Your Family
Obituary
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Wyatt’s World
- Opinion
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Multimedia
- Site Map