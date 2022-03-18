Stephen Mills Jr.

Eight years have passed since you chose the next path in your journey.
We honour you in how we live our lives. Your spirit is in our hearts and minds. Not a day goes by without us thinking about you and sharing our laughter, smiles and tears with you. You have so much family and friends that hold you near and talk about you and with you. You have family and friends that now journey with you. Comfort them as they comfort you.
You are deeply missed by your Mom Marge Baufeld, Dad Stephen Mills Sr., step-mom Kim Greenman, sisters Lucia Meurer-Mills, Grace Margie Mills, Lydia Annielee Mills, Grandma Agnes, Grandpa Don, and your other grandparents, cousins and amazing group of friends.
It is the legacy through your almost 22 years with us that guides our paths forward. You left us with beautiful memories. You are so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without.

At night when the stars
Light up my room
I sit by myself
Talking with you
You are not gone, you’re still here
With me all the time
You’re still here
When I close my eyes
I still see you, I still feel youObituary

