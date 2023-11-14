Sharon Dvorah Maldaver

“Gypsy Sharone” ~
March 28, 1942 – November 8, 2013
OH MY GODDESS… IT’S BEEN 10 YEARS!
Her Journey’s Just Begun
Don’t think of her as gone away –
Her journey’s just begun,
life holds so many facets –
This earth is only one.
Just think of her as resting
From the sorrows and the tears
In a place of warmth and comfort
Where there are no days and years.
Think how she must be wishing
That we could know today
How nothing but our sadness
Can really pass away.
And think of her as living
In the hearts of those she touched…
For nothing loved is ever lost –
And she was loved so much.
E. BrennemanObituary
