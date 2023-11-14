Sharon Dvorah Maldaver

“Gypsy Sharone” ~
March 28, 1942 – November 8, 2013
OH MY GODDESS… IT’S BEEN 10 YEARS!
Her Journey’s Just Begun
Don’t think of her as gone away –
Her journey’s just begun,
life holds so many facets –
This earth is only one.
Just think of her as resting
From the sorrows and the tears
In a place of warmth and comfort
Where there are no days and years.
Think how she must be wishing
That we could know today
How nothing but our sadness
Can really pass away.
And think of her as living
In the hearts of those she touched…
For nothing loved is ever lost –
And she was loved so much.
E. BrennemanObituary

Previous story
Patrick Bruce McCracken

Just Posted

An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
UPDATE: 1 person dead, another critically injured in Riverdale explosion

The Yukon Party has been pressing the territorial Education minister in the legislature this fall about school bus cancellations. Education department data indicates the rate of cancelled routes is up from the same time last year. (Yukon News file)
Driver shortage driving uptick in school bus cancellations

Flyin’ Bob gives a circus workshop for school children in Carcross on Oct. 12. The Yukon Arts Centre sent Flyin Bob on a tour of Yukon community schools through funding from the Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society. It was one of a number of projects the society funded in 2023. (Courtesy/Mike Thomas, Yukon Arts Centre)
Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society makes finals for $100K contest

<em>Unsung Sourdough</em> by Phil Lind and Robert Brehl, is a companion piece to the Phil Lind Klondike Gold Rush Collection at the University of British Columbia. A new exhibit, featuring the collection, will open to the public next year. (Courtesy/Michael Gates)
History Hunter: New Klondike collection at UBC is a historical treasure