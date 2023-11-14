Sharon Dvorah Maldaver

“Gypsy Sharone” ~

March 28, 1942 – November 8, 2013

OH MY GODDESS… IT’S BEEN 10 YEARS!

Her Journey’s Just Begun

Don’t think of her as gone away –

Her journey’s just begun,

life holds so many facets –

This earth is only one.

Just think of her as resting

From the sorrows and the tears

In a place of warmth and comfort

Where there are no days and years.

Think how she must be wishing

That we could know today

How nothing but our sadness

Can really pass away.

And think of her as living

In the hearts of those she touched…

For nothing loved is ever lost –

And she was loved so much.

E. Brenneman