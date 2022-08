August 15, 2022

In loving memory of our dear brother, Glenn.

February 14, 1948 – August 10, 2021

Of all the many blessings, however great or small,

To have had you for a brother was the greatest gift of all.

Although our family chain is shaken and nothing seems the same,

When we are reunited, our chain will link again.

Doreen, Diane, Barbara, Anne-Marie and Bev and family.Obituary