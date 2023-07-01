Emile (Mel) Denis Stehelin

July 1, 2023
We, the family, wish to announce that there will be a Memorial held at Mount Mac, honouring the life of Emile (Mel) Denis Stehelin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, for all of those wishing to attend.

