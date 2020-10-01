Dr. JV Clark

In Memory ~ September 27, 1994.

To My Dad,

Thank you for all the love and time you have given me over the years. You’ve truly prepared me for the many challenges I now face as an adult

And although you are not here to see how far your teachings have gotten me, I still feel your warmth and your presence in each passing day.

Thank you for being my Dad.

Thank you for being in all our lives.

Forever in our hearts.

Tristan and family.Obituary



