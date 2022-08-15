Dorothy Louise Wabisca

September 2, 1938 to August 11, 1997

Not a day goes by without thinking about you Mom.

It’s been TWENTY-FIVE LONG YEARS since we’ve seen your beautiful smile, or heard your laughter. You’re in our hearts forever and will never be forgotten.

Love always, from your husband Roy, children: Susan, Marion, Sandy, Roy Jr. (Bucky), Sherry, Angie, grandchildren and

great-grandchildren.Obituary