Dorothy Louise Wabisca

September 2, 1938 to August 11, 1997
Not a day goes by without thinking about you Mom.
It’s been TWENTY-FIVE LONG YEARS since we’ve seen your beautiful smile, or heard your laughter. You’re in our hearts forever and will never be forgotten.
Love always, from your husband Roy, children: Susan, Marion, Sandy, Roy Jr. (Bucky), Sherry, Angie, grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
