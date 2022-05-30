Doreen Kreitzer

In Loving Memory ~

November 21, 1941 – May 28, 1997

Today’s the anniversary of the day that we lost you,

And for a time it felt as though our lives had ended too.

But loss has taught us many things and now we face each day,

With hope and happy memories to help along our way.

And though we’re full of sadness that you’re no longer here,

Your influence still guides us and we still feel you near.

What we shared will never die, it lives within our hearts,

Bringing strength and comfort while we are apart.

Your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Love, Brad & Cathie, Shayne, Kate, Elizabeth, Annaleigh, Heather & Jack, Russ, Kim, Doreen, Jacob & DerekObituary