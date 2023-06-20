Charles ‘Chuck’ and Shane Buchanan

In Memory of ~

Charles ‘Chuck’ Buchanan (1949 – 2013)

and Shane Buchanan (1972 – 2013)

A decade has gone by since the passing of Chuck and Shane, and memories of these monumental men serve well to remind us of the lessons learned, laughter shared, and adventures embarked upon.

While the ache returns, so does the love and price that stems from having had these men in our lives. The feeling of missing someone gives testament to the impact they had on many lives, and the territory itself.

While Shane and Chuck have gone to the mountain, the Yukon remembers them in the rocky peaks dall sheep call home, and the crisp wild waters flowing over river stone.

They will always be loved and missed.

