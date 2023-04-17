An RCMP vehicle is seen near the airport runway in Whitehorse shortly after emergency vehicles were called to the scene of an incident there on April 17. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

UPDATE: RCMP employee injured in RCMP plane crash at Whitehorse airport

Transportation Safety Board of Canada examining “accident” involving Pilatus PC 12 registered to RCMP

Police have confirmed an RCMP employee has been injured in a plane crash involving an RCMP aircraft at the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport.

In a press release, RCMP said police were notified of the plane crash at around 11:40 a.m. on April 17.

One RCMP employee was on board at the time of the crash, according to police.

RCMP said that employee was safely extracted from the plane and is being treated for injuries.

The identity of the person involved is not being released, police said.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed an “accident” involving a Pilatus PC 12 registered to the RCMP occurred on airport property.

The transportation safety board is gathering information and assessing the occurrence. A team of investigators will be sent out to collect data, according to the email.

The airport was temporarily closed as a result of the emergency situation but has since reopened.

In the release, police do not believe the crash involved criminality. The Yukon RCMP are assisting the Transportation Safety Board of Canada in the investigation.

