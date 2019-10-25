Verified election results show Bagnell won by 153 votes

The verified numbers were released Oct. 24

Verified federal election results show that Yukon MP and Liberal incumbent Larry Bagnell held on to his seat by 153 votes.

The verified numbers were released Oct. 24.

Earlier results initially showed that Bagnell beat out Conservative candidate Jonas Smith by 72 votes before the counting of military, corrections and absentee ballots, and then by 164 once those were taken into account.

The verified numbers show that exactly 21,150 Yukoners casted ballots on Oct. 21, and of those, 133 were deemed “rejected.”

Bagnell earned 7,034 votes, or 33.5 per cent of the valid votes, followed closely by Smith who got 6,881 votes, or 32.7 per cent. NDP candidate Justin Lemphers came in a distant third with 4,617 votes, or 22 per cent. Green Party candidate Lenore Morris got 2,201 votes, or 10.5 per cent, and People’s Party candidate Joseph Zelezny earned 284 votes, or 1.4 per cent.

Elections Canada also provided validated poll-by-poll results.

Old Crow voted overwhelmingly for Bagnell, while the NDP’s Lemphers earned the most votes out of all five candidates in Dawson City’s three polls. Smith, meanwhile, earned the most votes in all three of Takhini’s polls as well as in Faro.

Not including advanced polls, the polling station that gave Morris the highest number of votes was a polling station in Takhini — 41. Zelezny also got his highest number of votes in Takhini at another polling station — 10.

Previous story
SLIDESHOW: Bagnell wins a close one

Just Posted

Garbage Truck Santa gets a transmission for Christmas

Community rallies to get Santa on the road

Former clerk contests Liberals’ ‘independent’ electoral reform commission

Floyd McCormick says the legislative assembly has been sidestepped

No criminal wrongdoing found regarding Many Rivers’ financial affairs, says minister

Pauline Frost said a forensic audit won’t occur

Police watchdog investigating after man dies during Whitehorse-area traffic stop

A police oversight body from Alberta is investigating after a man died… Continue reading

Verified election results show Bagnell won by 153 votes

The verified numbers were released Oct. 24

Vanier Crusaders takes three of four Super Volley home matches

The Crusaders are tied for first in boys competition and first in girls competition after two weeks

History Hunter: Conference to celebrate historical Yukon maps

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association (YHMA) has taken on an ambitious… Continue reading

Whitehorse Futsal League rebrands and expands for upcoming season

“The mission of the league is to support the sport (and) grow interest in the sport”

Residents resist new apartment building on Centennial Street

At a public hearing residents claimed the development would mean less privacy, block sunlight and parking issues

Whitehorse FC U13 girls team wins big at B.C. tournament

“I think we really executed the things we’ve been working on.”

New video program aims to help document Yukon First Nation languages

14 trainees are learning video skills to document language and culture

Today’s Mailbox: Trails and landfills

Letters to the Editor published Oct. 18

Yukonomist: The Yukon’s number one election issue

The choice is obvious

Most Read