Verified election results show Bagnell won by 153 votes

Verified federal election results show that Yukon MP and Liberal incumbent Larry Bagnell held on to his seat by 153 votes.

The verified numbers were released Oct. 24.

Earlier results initially showed that Bagnell beat out Conservative candidate Jonas Smith by 72 votes before the counting of military, corrections and absentee ballots, and then by 164 once those were taken into account.

The verified numbers show that exactly 21,150 Yukoners casted ballots on Oct. 21, and of those, 133 were deemed “rejected.”

Bagnell earned 7,034 votes, or 33.5 per cent of the valid votes, followed closely by Smith who got 6,881 votes, or 32.7 per cent. NDP candidate Justin Lemphers came in a distant third with 4,617 votes, or 22 per cent. Green Party candidate Lenore Morris got 2,201 votes, or 10.5 per cent, and People’s Party candidate Joseph Zelezny earned 284 votes, or 1.4 per cent.

Elections Canada also provided validated poll-by-poll results.

Old Crow voted overwhelmingly for Bagnell, while the NDP’s Lemphers earned the most votes out of all five candidates in Dawson City’s three polls. Smith, meanwhile, earned the most votes in all three of Takhini’s polls as well as in Faro.

Not including advanced polls, the polling station that gave Morris the highest number of votes was a polling station in Takhini — 41. Zelezny also got his highest number of votes in Takhini at another polling station — 10.