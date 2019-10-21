Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named later tonight, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Yves-Francois Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in Yukon until 7 p.m. local time:

Who is running in Yukon?

Yukon has five MP candidates on the ballot. In the lead up to election the News profiled each of them:

Liberal Party of Canada – Larry Bagnell

New Democratic Party (NDP) – Justin Lemphers

Green Party of Canada – Lenore Morris

Conservative Party of Canada – Jonas Smith

People’s Party of Canada – Joseph Zelezny

