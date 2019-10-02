Yukon Liberal candidate Larry Bagnell at an announcement at city hall in Whitehorse on July 8. As a campaign promise, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is proposing giving handgun regulations to municipalities and some Yukoners are unsure about that. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Liberal campaign gun promise raises questions for Yukon municipalities

Liberals vow municipalities could implement handgun bans

Association of Yukon Communities (AYC) president Tara Wheeler says a campaign promise by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau that would give municipalities authority to ban or restrict handguns in their communities raises a lot of questions.

Yukon Liberal candidate Larry Bagnell said the proposal would allow municipalities to work with provincial or territorial governments on the legislation for their specific communities.

“We’re pretty excited,” he said, framing the campaign promise as a victory coming out of a call issued by big cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to address gun violence through a national ban.

This would give those cities the authority — working with their provincial governments — to address the issue as they see fit without impacting other jurisdictions like the Yukon, where it does not seem to be an issue.

It gives the authority to the local people, he said, noting he expects there isn’t a desire by communities in the Yukon for a ban so it’s unlikely any would pursue it.

Wheeler, however, already sees some issues for Yukon communities.

“It’s kind of confusing,” she said in an Oct. 1 interview of Trudeau’s proposal.

How would municipalities, particularly those without a police force, enforce such a ban? How could it work if one community in a territory or province enacted a ban or restrictions and others didn’t? Would charges end up being heard in bylaw breaches or in criminal court, Wheeler wonders.

Emphasizing her views do not necessarily represent the position of the AYC, as members have not yet discussed or come up with a position on the proposal, she said she doesn’t see it as a way of stopping crime.

Typically, she is in favour of municipalities gaining more control over their communities, but in this case it would add unnecessary pressure and an increased workload to communities where resources are already stretched thin.

The topic of gun control is already very divisive in any community, making for a lot of political pressure that would be placed on municipal governments to address an issue that could require more resources than small communities have at the ready.

She acknowledged in bigger cities which have their own police forces, such a ban might be more realistic.

As she pointed out as well though “there’s a lot of small rural communities across Canada.”

Meanwhile in Whitehorse, deputy mayor Jan Stick said at this point the proposal is a campaign promise which hasn’t happened yet so it’s not something that’s been a major focus for municipalities.

That said, she commented that small municipalities without their own peace officers likely couldn’t enforce such a ban or restrictions. Certainly, you wouldn’t send a bylaw officer out to deal an offence involving a handgun ban, she said.

As for RCMP, Stick was quick to point out municipalities try to work cooperatively with the police force, but ultimately have no jurisdiction over the RCMP.

She said she just couldn’t see how such a ban would end up in the jurisdiction of municipalities, though if the concept were taken further in the territory there would have to be discussions with AYC and the Yukon government.

Ultimately though, Stick doesn’t see it as a possibility in Whitehorse.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
First Nations leaders launch campaign to bolster voter turnout

Just Posted

‘It’s infuriating’: Green candidate loses out on bus ads

City of Whitehorse official says there was no contract in place for the bus space

Liberal campaign gun promise raises questions for Yukon municipalities

Liberals vow municipalities could implement handgun bans

Chair of electoral reform commission resigns

The independent commission on electoral reform is down a member following the… Continue reading

First Nations leaders launch campaign to bolster voter turnout

‘From a regional perspective, being 23 per cent of the population here, we have huge influence’

Federal candidates debate immigration, racism

The debate covered a lot of ground related to new Canadians

BreakOut West or Netflix this week? Organizer says support music

The festival, hosted in Whitehorse, runs from Oct. 2 to 6

VeloNorth’s Gravel Growler showcases club’s focus on fun and inclusion

“Hopefully they picked up on the vibe we’re trying to create around the new VeloNorth”

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Editorial: An emergency that lacks some urgency

Anyone driving past Whitehorse city hall last Monday may have thought there… Continue reading

Off-duty RCMP officer likely died of heart attack before crash, coroner says

Late Yukon RCMP Sgt. James “Jim” Giczi likely died of a heart… Continue reading

Whitehorse council news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at Whitehorse city council Sept. 23

COMMENTARY: It’s time to commit to age-friendly communities

Lillian Nakamura Maguire Oct. 1 is the International Day of Older Persons.… Continue reading

Most Read