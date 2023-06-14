Yukon Public Libraries to host summer programs

Brian and Linda Harrop use the touch screen computer at the Whitehorse Public Library on Oct. 22, 2019. The Whitehorse Public Library will host a number of summer programs over the coming months. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Every summer, Yukon libraries provide fun, informative programs and events for children, young people and adults across the territory.

This summer, a variety of programs have been lined up for Yukoners.

Summer Reading Club for readers up to age 14 is among the options for summer fun for youth.

Carman Brar, the public programs librarian at Yukon Public Libraries, said interested participants can pick up reading club materials at their local library. These include reading logs. Members of the club can enter draws to win weekly prizes all summer long.

Prospective members can also register online at app.bcsrc.ca where they can play games and win badges for reading.

“We want to encourage everyone in our community to keep reading all summer long,” Brar said, adding a number of libraries throughout the Yukon will have different events associated with the Summer Reading Club.

“So if you live in a Yukon community, be sure to check in with your local public library to see when events are taking place,” he added.

In Whitehorse, there will be a weekly drop-in Summer Reading Club program on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., beginning July 6. This program is for kids aged six to 12. They will play games, read stories and explore a different topic each week.

“Come on out and have some fun with us on Thursday morning,” Brar said.

In addition, the Whitehorse library, in partnership with Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre (KDCC), will offer the popular Page to Plate for youth aged 10 to 14.

Brar said this is an opportunity for youth to build skills in the kitchen and bring to life meals and recipes inspired by popular books and graphic novels.

This program runs for three days, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., for all skill levels.

For this program, there will be two offerings: July 25 to July 27 or Aug. 1 to Aug. 3. Priority registration for this program opens on June 19 for Indigenous youth. General registration opens June 26.

Participants can register by emailing YPLevents@yukon.ca or by phone at 867-667-5239.

The Whitehorse library will also have a weekly drop-in Story Time and free play for younger children up to age 5 on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., beginning July 4.

Brar said Story Time is always a great opportunity to read stories, sing songs and meet other families. No registration is required to participate.

“We also have two upcoming events for any adults looking to connect with programs at Whitehorse Public Library this summer,” he said. The library will host an e-Resources 101 event on June 29 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. as an opportunity for residents to learn about the library’s online resources, including how to access e-books, audio books, magazines and more.

On July 9 at 4 p.m., Brar said the Whitehorse library will host author Eliza Robertson, the current author-in-residence at the Berton House.

During the event, she will share her experiences and insights on her new book I Got a Name: The Murder of Krystal Senyk which takes a deep dive into an unresolved murder case that happened in the Yukon more than 30 years ago. Both the e-Resources event and talk by Robertson will take place in the library’s meeting room. No registration is required.

Brar said all library programs are free of charge and open to everyone.

“We really look forward to connecting with you this summer,” he said.

Yukon libraries will celebrate the end of its summer season with wrap-up parties and more prizes on Aug. 17. No registration is required.

