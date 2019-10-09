PHOTOS: Western Canadian musicians invade Whitehorse for BreakOut West

Major Funk and the Employment close out the BreakOut West Friday night showcases at The Local Bar in Whitehorse on Oct. 5, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Winnipeg based band Mise En Scene pictured in this triple exposure during their showcase at Gold Pan Saloon in Whitehorse on Oct. 5, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Calgary based band Crystal Eyes play the Gold Pan Saloon during BreakOut West in Whitehorse on Oct. 4, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Calgary based band Crystal Eyes play the Gold Pan Saloon during BreakOut West in Whitehorse on Oct. 4, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Saskatchewan band Ponteix play the Gold Pan Saloon during BreakOut West in Whitehorse on Oct. 4, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
The guitarist from Amelie Patterson gets into the jam while performing at the Visitor Information Centre in Whitehorse on Oct. 4, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
The lead singer from Winnipeg based Mise En Scene performs at The Local Bar in Whitehorse on Oct. 4, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
A woman lights a smoke outside the Gold Pan Saloon while a band plays inside during BreakOut West in Whitehorse on Oct. 5, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Lead singer from Crystal Eyes Erin Jenkins during a performance in Whitehorse on Oct. 4, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Lev Snowe jams at the Town and Mountain for BreakOut West in Whitehorse on Oct. 4, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
BreakOut West attendees brave the snow and walk between live music venues in Whitehorse on Oct. 5, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
A person peers inside The Town and Mountain at The Won’ts playing their last showcase of the weekend as Whitehorse’s first snowfall of the season blankets the city. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hip hop/rap artist Malcom Jay performs for BreakOut West in Whitehorse on Oct. 6, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Venues around Whitehorse hosted some of western Canada’s best musical talent for BreakOut West, a music conference and festival from Oct. 2 to 6 which included handing out this year’s Western Canadian Music Awards.

