Edges showcases Lauren Waters’ work

A new solo art show featuring the work of watercolour artist Lauren Waters is on display at the Yukon Artists at Work gallery on Fourth Avenue in Whitehorse.

Edges runs throughout October and as highlighted in a Oct. 5 statement “explores the meaning and purpose of edges, in all their various forms.”

“Edges categorize, conceptualize and create order,” Waters explained. “They define our art, our lives and the world around us. Soft and lost edges create an elusive atmosphere and allow for imagination. Nature is rarely defined by a hard line—hence I use them in moderation to add power and highlight the centre of interest.”

Waters said she challenges herself to go beyond her comfort zone and find her edge in her work.

“I am always learning new techniques, styles, and seeking new inspiration in nature,” she said.

“As a former forester and an artist, the interplay of the edge effect fascinates me and inspires much of my art. I use watercolours as they are portable, spontaneous, light and transparent. There is a fine line between controlling the process and just letting the paint flow and intermingle on its own.”

Waters is originally from Ontario. She moved west as a young adult, pulled by the mountains, the wide spaces and the outdoors. She studied forestry at the University of British Columbia and worked more than 20 years as a professional forester. Waters later went back to school to learn fine woodworking.

It was a move north to the Yukon in 2007 that sparked a return to watercolours. As a lover of the outdoors, it’s noted she creates quick, spontaneous sketches in nature, which often inspire paintings in her Marsh Lake studio.

Edges runs until Oct. 28.

Proceeds from the show will be split between the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society Yukon, Kaushee’s Place and the Yukon Artists at Work Gallery.

