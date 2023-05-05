CBC Kids Book Club Live hosts Whitehorse event

CBC Kids Book Club Live will visit the Whitehorse Public Library on May 10. (Yukon News file)

CBC hosts Janaye and Gary the Unicorn will share their love of reading at Whitehorse library event

CBC Kids Book Club Live is hosting an event on May 10 for children at the Whitehorse Public Library.

CBC Kids hosts Janaye and Gary the Unicorn will share their love of reading at musical story times featuring special guest authors Georgette McLeod, author of Shëtsey (My Grandpa) and Tedd Tucker, author of The Yukon Alphabet Book.

There will also be meet and greets and giveaways for kids and their caregivers attending the event.

Musical story times will be held at 10:30 a.m and 1:15 p.m, followed by a meet and greet with the hosts and authors.

“Libraries are vital community spaces where kids can explore, learn and connect,” Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn said, adding libraries are important because they help in “fostering a love for reading and building strong, vibrant communities.”

Yukon Public Libraries director Melissa Yu Schott said the library is excited to welcome the CBC Kids Book Club Live team to Whitehorse.

“Bringing the community together is a key part of what the library does and we hope to see many people out enjoying the day’s events,” she said.

Lisa Wisniewski, senior producer for CBC Kids in house production, said she is looking forward to meeting the community to celebrate the love of books with kids and families in the territory.

The library hosts a variety of programs and events for children and youth in the community during spring and summer break including games, book readings, writers’ festivals and the Indigenous Book Club.

