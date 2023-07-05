2023 Adäka festival celebrates bond between Northern Dene and Yukon First Nations

People gather around tanned hides at hide camp during the first day of the Adäka Cultural Festival. The festival runs from June 29 to July 5. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) A crowd gathers to watch Arsene Fabian Betsidea give a quillwork demonstration. Betsidea carefully flattens each quill with his teeth before laying it into place. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) Montana Prysnuk, of Copper Caribou, gives a hide-scraping demonstration at hide camp, on the banks of the Yukon River. The demonstration was part of opening day activities at the Adäka Cultural Festival on June 29. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) Krystle Silverfox paints inside the entrance of the artists’ studio tent behind the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre (KDCC) on June 29. There are artists demonstrations and workshops at the KDCC all weekend. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) Around 4 p.m. on July 29, the artists’ studio tent at Adäka Cultural Festival started to get busy, with people chatting to artists including Diane OIsen, Faye Chamberlain and Krystle Silverfox. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) The Fort Good Hope Drummers of the Northwest Territories perform on the Adäka stage on Sunday, July 2. (Gurmanpreet Kaur/Yukon News) Arsene Fabian Betsidea practices quillwork during a demonstration in the artists’ studio tent at the Adäka Cultural Festival on June 29. The festival runs until July 5. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) Arsene Fabian Betsidea practices quillwork during a demonstration in the artists’ studio tent at the Adäka Cultural Festival on June 29. The festival runs until July 5. See more coverage on Page 16. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News)

For another year the Adäka Cultural Festival is providing a venue to celebrate the North’s Indigenous traditions through art, music, stories and more. The 2023 festival began on June 29 and runs through the evening of July 5.

One of the big draws of the festival’s opening days was the artist studio tent and the hide camp that allowed festival attendees to get a look at a variety of traditional crafts and artworks.

Among the craft workshops offered were beading, hide tufting, plant salve making and moccasin making.

Attendees could also watch the carving of a 3o-foot long red cedar canoe as artisans of the Bringing Back the Light program were working on the festival grounds.

There were also stage performances at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. Some were musical and filed with dance but there was also quieter cultural programming on stage including stories shared by speakers of various languages.

The festival, which was first held in 2011,has been an enduring celebration of Yukon First Nations and other Indigenous cultures. A theme highlighted by festival organizers this year is the celebration of unity between the Northern Dene Nations and Yukon First Nations.

The closing performance of the festival, a dance show called “confluence” set to speak to the resilience of Indigenous women will be held on the Yukon Arts Centre main stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

