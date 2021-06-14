Victoria’s Taya Lee, left, won Innovator of the Year in the 16 to 19 age category of the 2021 Youth Innovation Showcase, while Cranbrook’s Keanu Chan, right, won Innovator of the Year in the 12 to 15 age category.

Victoria’s Taya Lee, left, won Innovator of the Year in the 16 to 19 age category of the 2021 Youth Innovation Showcase, while Cranbrook’s Keanu Chan, right, won Innovator of the Year in the 12 to 15 age category.

Science Fair Foundation BC announces winners in third annual Youth Innovation Showcase

Keanu Chan and Taya Lee each win $5,000 for their innovations

The Science Fair Foundation BC just announced the winners of the 2021 Youth Innovation Showcase.

Keanu Chan from Cranbrook won Innovator of the Year in the 12 to 15 age category. For YIS this year, his project, Novel universal Design Internal Spine Concept (NuDISC) intends to create an alternative to traditional spinal disc replacement surgery.

Chan said he plans to use the $5,000 prize money to pursue Health Canada approval for his device, and eventually human testing. “So that’s what I’m going to use the money for – straight to science,” he said.

“This is what I love – I don’t just do science because it’s a mandatory subject at school. I do science outside of school because I love it, I don’t see how you wouldn’t,” said Chan.

Keanu is 14 years old from Cranbrook. This is his second time participating at YIS (Junior winner in 2020). In addition to science, he has a passion for the performing arts. He was the 2020 Science Slam Canada SWCC winner.

In 2021, he was awarded a gold medal for his Shakespearian Solo and a platinum medal for his Concert Solo at the 2021 Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival. He is the drummer for his school band and the local city orchestra. He plays for the Whitecaps Soccer Academy. The rest of the time he enjoys skateboarding, surfing, kiteboarding, snowboarding and SCUBA diving.

For YIS this year, his project, Novel universal Design Internal Spine Concept (NuDISC) intended to create an alternative that would substitute discs in the spine.

Taya Lee from Victoria won Innovator of the Year in the 16 to 19 age category. Her project looked at recycling oil from contaminated water by using Azolla filiculoides to create a biodiesel blend.

“I would love to use this money to do further research and testing of this plant in a salt water setting,” said Lee.

Taya Lee is a Grade 11 Student at Glenlyon Norfolk School in Victoria. In addition to her passion for biotechnology and health sciences, she enjoys being involved in community service projects ranging from working on the development of integrated youth health and social services to providing accessible education and opportunities through her online tutoring organization.

When she has free time, she loves spending time outdoors, taking on different passion projects, and keeping up to date with the latest books on Goodreads. Her project was about recycling oil from contaminated water by using Azolla filiculoides to create a biodiesel blend.

Winners were announced at a June 10 virtual awards show and each walked away with a $5,000 prize. Finalist runners up will each receive $500. The showcase is in its third year and this is the second year it has taken place virtually. The showcase has grown every year with 71 students submitting projects in 2021.

The Youth Innovation Showcase exists to help youth refine their innovative ideas and showcase their solutions to industry, academia and investors. Youth between the ages of 12 to 24 from all areas of BC and the Yukon are invited to take part in monthly virtual mentorship workshops, founder talks and site tours.

The Showcase brings together experts from different innovative industries. Over the course of the year, youth can refine their ideas, products and pitches and submit them as a part of the 2021 Youth Innovation Showcase for a chance to win one of three $5,000 awards!

Education

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Sarah Walz leads a softball training session in Dawson City. Photo submitted by Sport Yukon.
Girls and women are underserved in sport: Sport Yukon

Sport Yukon held a virtual event to celebrate and discuss girls and women in sport

Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in city parking spaces. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Bagged meter fees could be discounted for patios

Council passes first reading at special meeting

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s business park planned in Marwell is among a number of sites that are expected to make more commercial/industrial land available in the coming years. (Submitted)
Council hears update on commercial land

Number of developments expected to make land available in near future

keith halliday
Yukonomist: Have I got an opportunity for you!

Are you tired of the same-old, same-old at work? Would you like to be a captain of industry, surveying your domain from your helicopter and enjoying steak dinners with influential government officials at the high-profile Roundup mining conference?

Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday, June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Yukon government, B.C. company want Supreme Court of Canada appeal of Wolverine Mine case

Government concerned with recouping cleanup costs, creditor wants review of receiver’s actions.

The Village of Carmacks has received federal funding for an updated asset management plan. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Federal funding coming to Carmacks

The program is aimed at helping municipalities improve planning and decision-making around infrastructure

Paddlers start their 715 kilometre paddling journey from Rotary Park in Whitehorse on June 26, 2019. The 2021 Yukon River Quest will have a different look. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
The 22nd annual Yukon River Quest moves closer to start date

Although the race will be modified in 2021, a field of 48 teams are prepared to take the 715 kilometre journey from Whitehorse to Dawson City on the Yukon River

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its June 7 meeting

Letters to the editor.
This week’s mailbox: the impact of residential schools, Whitehorse Connects, wildfires

Dear Editor; Anguish – extreme pain, distress or anxiety. Justice – the… Continue reading

PROOF CEO Ben Sanders is seen with the PROOF team in Whitehorse. (Submitted)
Proof and Yukon Soaps listed as semifinalists for national award

The two companies were shortlisted from more than 400 nominated

Mike Thomas/Yukon News Dawson City RCMP have arrested Rodney Bailey on several charges.
Machete-wielding man arrested after a brief foot chase, stand off with Dawson RCMP

RCMP arrested Rodney Bailey on June 5

The RCMP Critical Incident Program will be training in Watson Lake from June 14-16. Mike Thomas/Yukon News
RCMP will conduct three days of training in Watson Lake

Lakeview Apartment in Watson Lake will be used for RCMP training

John Tonin/Yukon News Squash players duke it out during Yukon Open tournament action at Better Bodies on June 5.
Four division titles earned at squash Yukon Open

The territory’s squash talent was on full display at the 2021 Yukon Open

Most Read