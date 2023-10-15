Yukonomist: Westminster edge case

For students of constitutional law, the Yukon Legislative Assembly has turned into a strange kind of “edge case,” illustrating how the Westminster system struggles in very small legislatures with small majorities.

An edge case is a term the tech industry uses to describe rare or “edge” situations that discombobulate normally functional computer systems.

The ongoing fiasco around the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter provides an example. The recently announced closure of Alpine Bakery is just the latest headline on a problem for which the minister and department responsible have been criticized harshly for, literally, years.

Both the Yukon Party and the NDP have sharply criticized the government’s handling of the file, and the premier has stepped in to take over management of the dossier.

In the heyday of the Westminster system a century ago in London, there was a well-known way the system dealt with this kind of thing. Criticism of the minister in the House of Commons and the newspapers would escalate until one of three things would happen. Either the minister would fix the problem, the prime minister would sack the minister and appoint a replacement or the legislature would pass a vote of no-confidence and remove the prime minister and the minister.

Dismissing a minister is an extreme option in the Yukon legislature today. The Liberals have only eight seats, and no backbench MLAs available to step into a recently vacated ministerial spot. All their MLAs are either cabinet ministers or the Speaker. The NDP has three seats, which they use in a political alliance to keep the Liberal government in place. The opposition Yukon Party has eight seats. With one Liberal as the Speaker, who traditionally only votes to break ties, that leaves the Liberal-NDP alliance with a margin of just two seats.

Not having any Liberal backbenchers means the premier can’t remove an underperforming minister without reducing the size of the cabinet. This would mean giving the outgoing minister’s departments to a colleague already in the cabinet. If a disgruntled former minister decided to vote against the government, that would reduce the Liberal-NDP alliance’s margin over the Yukon Party from two seats to a 9-9 tie (not counting the Speaker).

As for the NDP, they could insist on the dismissal of an underperforming minister as a condition of continuing their political alliance with the Liberals. However, if the premier refused to comply, they would be left with the “nuclear option” of voting against the government with the Yukon Party. A new election would be the likely result. Given the reluctance of the NDP to do this, one presumes the NDP is concerned it would lose the next election.

This leaves the NDP MLAs with a tough job. They have to convince their supporters they are doing everything they can to hold the government to account on the shelter fiasco, while everyone knows “everything they can” would actually mean voting against the government.

This undermines the authenticity around the NDP MLAs’ criticism of the government.

Political strategists can debate whether the NDP is smart to avoid provoking an election that the Yukon Party might win. But even if that were true, it is little comfort for members of the public who would like to see the shelter run in a way that supports its users but causes less collateral damage in the shelter’s neighbourhood.

All this gives the public the sense that the premier can’t do anything, the NDP can’t do anything and the Yukon Party can’t do anything. We get situations of prolonged government underperformance; the kind of thing that, if a typical corporate or non-governmental board were in charge, would be dealt with by a management shake-up.

We have seen the same thing play out in other areas of government. The chronic inability of Yukoners to match with a family doctor is one example. Another is the prolonged shortage of firewood permits which caused cordword prices to skyrocket. Other examples include the closures of rural health centres or the failure over many years to address the housing shortage through measures such as releasing a sufficient supply of lots.

We had another Westminster edge case in 2021, when a majority of MLAs including the NDP voted for a motion calling on a minister to resign over the handling of the 2019 Hidden Valley sexual assault case. But the NDP continued to support the government on confidence votes, so the original motion had no effect.

To my knowledge, this is the first case in the history of Westminster systems around the world where a minister has been called on to resign and not done so.

An article in the British Journal of Political Science, entitled Off With Their Heads: British Prime Ministers and the Power to Dismiss, states that a prime minister’s power “to appoint and dismiss ministers is probably his [sic] most important single power.”

The article goes on to say, “To imagine a prime minister deprived of his or her power of appointment and dismissal is to imagine the holder of a much diminished office.”

This is exactly the situation a Yukon premier finds themselves in with no backbenchers in a closely contested legislature.

The Alaska system has some advantages in this regard. The governor can choose cabinet ministers from the entire Alaskan population, not just those elected to the legislature for their party.

One possibility in the Yukon is for the NDP to make their support for the Liberal government conditional on one or two cabinet seats. This would create some Liberal backbenchers and give the premier some options. However, this would deepen the NDP’s involvement with, and accountability for, the Liberal government, which the NDP leadership may find unwelcome politically.

In the long run, no matter what happens with the shelter, this edge issue needs fixing if we want the Yukon government to perform well. Our current legislature will not be the last with small caucuses and a small majority.

One far-fetched idea I have heard is to elect 10 MLAs for each riding, and have them serve as part-timers like city councillors with fewer meeting days per year. This would deepen the talent pool from which the premier of the day could select a full-time cabinet.

Another option is to have more arms-length boards such as the Yukon Hospital Corporation or Yukon Energy, even though that model has its challenges too. Imagine how the shelter issue would have played out if there was a social services agency with a board running the shelter contract. The minister of the day would feel less obliged to defend the status quo in the legislature, and could fire the board and CEO if they underperformed.

Solving our mini-Westminster edge case problem will not be easy. But we need to do so, since chronic underperformance in Yukon government departments is a problem for all of us.

Keith Halliday is a Yukon economist, author of the Aurore of the Yukon youth adventure novels and co-host of the Klondike Gold Rush History podcast. He won the 2022 Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Outstanding Columnist.