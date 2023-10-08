Yukonomist: The canaries are dying

Snow shovelling season has begun with Whitehorse experiencing its first major snowfall of the season on Oct. 5. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

In business and government, the first step towards solving a problem is admitting you have one.

After last week’s News’ story about the closure of Alpine Bakery, it is obvious to all but the wilfully blind that the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter has moved from “issue” territory through “problem” into a fully-fledged “fiasco.”

The fiasco has been going on for years. The Yukon government took over control of the shelter from the Salvation Army four and a half years ago. You may recall media reports from last February about downtown business owners worried about what they called the “party scene” outside the shelter. Or the more bureaucratically worded consultant report from May that described “unstructured large-group congregation” as a threat for users, staff and residents and referred to how it increased “the potential for violence, crime and disorder.”

In an email chain between local business owners and the premier obtained by the News, Glenys Baltimore, who used to run the much-loved Chocolate Claim café near the shelter, said that “We have heard a series of promises from bureaucrats and politicians, all of which have added up to absolutely no action in this regard. In fact we have been continuously gaslit.”

Miners used to take canaries down coal mines. When the birds started to die, it was a sign the mine’s air was unsafe.

The Chocolate Claim, now closed to the public, was an early canary fatality.

Now Alpine Bakery, also a much-loved institution located near the shelter, is closing after 30 years in business. It will not reopen, according to its owners, “until the framework conditions are significantly changed by the government in the coming months.”

It is the latest canary to go.

If you read the papers on this crisis over the last few years or talk to people involved, you tend to hear three messages.

Talking point number one is the government claiming to be taking the crisis seriously. The government statement quoted in last week’s News article said the government recognizes and takes seriously the ongoing needs and concerns that residents, business owners, and users and staff of the shelter are facing.

How people’s eyes must roll around Fourth and Alexander when they read that.

Message number two is to subtly, or sometimes not so subtly, undermine the motivations of locals raising issues. Business owners and local homeowners, it is implied, are selfish Not-In-My-Backyarders more worried about profits and real estate values than homeless Yukoners.

Of course, the people saying this kind of thing seldom have offices or homes located within 100 metres of the shelter, nor are their retirement funds reliant on the value of a home or business there.

Message number three is that we shouldn’t point fingers, but instead all work together to find a community solution.

I disagree with the last one. We have a few too many ongoing crises and need a bit more accountability in Whitehorse. Reasonable people can debate whether Connective, the organization that runs the Shelter, has made bad decisions or not. I think that is a bit unfair, since Connective operates under a contract whose terms and budget are set by the government.

In our system, since the territorial government took over responsibility for the shelter, the accountability works like this: the premier and minister of Health and Social Services are responsible to the Legislature. They need to fix this problem, or give someone else the budget and power to do so.

And they need to do it soon. Every canary that dies makes it harder for citizens to believe the government the next time it tries to open a group home or social service location.

Some people want to close the shelter. This is a terrible idea. Homelessness is a terrible scourge in downtown Whitehorse, and one all too easy for residents of outlying subdivisions to ignore. A second consultant report from May, from Vink Consulting, found the shelter is helping Yukoners facing severe hardship from homelessness and addictions. Vink calculated the shelter delivered a net benefit of $4.8 million, with benefits of $9.2 million to users, government and society, and costs of $4.4 million.

Vink said the shelter had an average occupancy of 40 people. It serves both emergency and longer-term homeless. Of those 40 people in the shelter on a typical night, 33 were among the 45 Yukoners who spent 90 or more nights at the shelter over a year.

Some want to move the shelter. But the building is already constructed, and it is in a good location for many users.

Others have suggested going back to the “dry” shelter model the Salvation Army used for years at its location nearby at Fourth and Black. Such shelters do not allow users to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

I sat for four years on the school council of École Whitehorse Elementary School, located across the street from the old Salvation Army shelter. Despite the worries of many prospective parents, there were remarkably few incidents in my four years and no serious ones.

Many now believe the new shelter’s “wet” approach allows it to serve many more users; people who were excluded by the old dry approach. And there are severe hardships, risks and health threats faced by our fellow Yukoners who need the shelter.

Government ministers are right to attempt to serve all suffering from homelessness and addictions.

But they also face an obligation to implement their plan in a way that does not cause massive collateral damage to the neighbourhood. As far as I can tell, the consulting report’s net-benefit spreadsheet did not include the costs to local residents. This includes suffering the threat of violence, time spent cleaning up needles and biohazard materials in their yards, lost home value or lost business.

If the government cannot implement its shelter plan without these negative effects, it needs to compensate local residents and businesses.

Actually having to write cheques to those suffering collateral damage might concentrate the minds of officials in charge.

To tackle the violence and property destruction endemic in the neighbourhood, one suggestion is to deploy a team of security and social workers on the streets around the shelter, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Some may argue that this is expensive and involves an obvious security presence off-putting to users. True enough. But the last few years may prove that these expensive moves are necessary to be sustainable in the community in the long run.

Another possibility is a government buyout of properties near the shelter. It is not fair that the trade-offs of the shelter be borne mainly by a few dozen Yukon families who can’t sell their homes or businesses except at a massive discount.

The government can then locate its own offices around the shelter.

I can hear senior officials saying they can’t expect their staff to work in such a location. If so, how do they expect the Yukon families currently located there to do so.

Earlier this week, Premier Pillai accepted some personal accountability for the fiasco.

“I’m going to wear this,” he said, adding that “what we’ve been doing collectively is not working.”

The premier made fresh promises to “make the situation better.”

This is some accountability. But like our housing, climate and substance-use emergencies, the time for more talk from government has passed. It’s time for action and accountability.

As of the deadline for this column, Alpine Bakery plans to close remain in place and its staff are looking for new jobs.

Keith Halliday is a Yukon economist, author of the Aurore of the Yukon youth adventure novels and co-host of the Klondike Gold Rush History podcast. He won the 2022 Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Outstanding Columnist.