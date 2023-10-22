Yukonomist: 50 Haeckel Hills

If you look up at the new windmills on top of Haeckel Hill, you don’t just get a view of the Yukon mountainscape juxtaposed with high-tech engineering. You also get a glimpse of the future of the Yukon economy.

The four modern turbines are owned by Eagle Hill Energy, which is 100 per cent owned by the Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s development corporation.

They are not partly owned by the First Nation. They are not owned by other investors who worked closely with the First Nation and signed an impact-benefit agreement. They are not owned by other investors who did not bother to consult the First Nation.

Furthermore, the Eagle Hill Energy business is in a sector which is at the heart of our modern economy: power. The electricity from Haeckel Hill will feed through the grid into everything from the hospital’s MRI machine to your toaster. And every time you put a piece of bread in your toaster when it is windy, a sliver of your electricity bill will make its way to the Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

This kind of thing has been a long time coming. During the gold rush, there were a raft of government and private efforts to exclude First Nations people from the economy. It took almost a century after that for the Umbrella Final Agreement with its expansive chapter on economic development to be signed. And it has taken a few decades since then to get where we are now.

Judging from the other projects going on around the Yukon, such as the phone company moving into a building also built and owned by the Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s development corporation, we can expect this trend to deepen and continue. The future Yukon economy will include ever more large, important and profitable businesses and infrastructure owned by First Nations development corporations.

The Haeckel Hill project has one element that shows the future has not yet fully arrived. The $30-million project required significant contributions from the federal government, totalling $28 million across multiple programs.

Such contributions are smart policy. We live in a capitalist system, but it is hard for First Nations to participate when they lack seed capital to get started; often due to deliberate policies by the governments of previous generations.

But the need for government capital will naturally diminish over time. Once businesses like the windmills and the phone company office building are generating profits, the asset side of the development corporations’ balance sheets will grow. In 20 years, they will have the equity to do their own deals without needing the okay and financial support of the federal government.

This is good news for First Nations and also Yukoners in general. It means we will be less dependent on Ottawa, should some future federal fiscal crisis or the election of less sympathetic governments cause the feds to grow stingy.

Such businesses are also better than any MBA program in teaching the next generation of Yukon First Nations business people their craft.

Which is also good news. Because we are going to need a lot more energy projects.

In fact, we need the equivalent of 50 – yes, five-zero – Haeckel Hills.

The project’s press release says it will power 650 homes. If we make the rough assumption that each home uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, then that works out to 7.8 gigawatt-hours annually.

The Yukon currently uses about 400 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes that reaching Net Zero by 2050 will require Canada to have two to three times as much renewable power capacity as it has today. Suppose that the Yukon does indeed need to double its electrical power over the coming generation. This would require another 400 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year, or the equivalent of 50 Haeckel Hills.

This means that you have not missed the electricity bus, whether you work at a First Nations development corporation or somewhere else.

There is going to be plenty of opportunity. In fact, the limiting factor is more likely to be the federal and territorial governments than First Nations development corporations. One wonders if the federal and territorial regulatory agencies are staffed up for a wave of power applications. Or how much money is left for Yukon projects in the federal programs that funded Eagle Hill Energy.

It will be a real shame if the Yukon government keeps leasing more diesel generators at Schwatka Lake instead of calling on more indigenous and non-indigenous power projects in the Yukon. Government-owned power systems in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec have all recently launched major long-term initiatives seeking proposals for more electricity projects.

If the IEA is right about our future power needs, we may see the future of the Yukon economy arrive sooner and in a bigger way than many expect. Each time you drive by Haeckel Hill and look up, what you are really seeing is opportunity.

Keith Halliday is a Yukon economist, author of the Aurore of the Yukon youth adventure novels and co-host of the Klondike Gold Rush History podcast. He won the 2022 Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Outstanding Columnist.