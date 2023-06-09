History Hunter: Yukon Transportation Hall of Fame honours four

On June 6, four people were recognized for their contributions to transportation in the Yukon. Highways and Public Works Minister Nils Clarke, left, presented the awards to the following: 2023 recipient of the Order of Polaris Bob Cameron; Duncan Hepburn, whose grandfather, the late John Hepburn, is the 2023 Yukon Transportation Pioneer; Jessie Dawson, whose grandfather, the late George Dawson (K’alazhaw), received the 2022 Yukon Transportation Pioneer Award; and Duane Mackenzie, whose father, the late Earl Louis Mackenzie, received the 2022 Yukon Transportation Person of the Year Award. (Courtesy/Michael Gates)

A total of 160 people attended the 2023 Transportation Hall of Fame Awards ceremony at the Yukon Transportation Museum on June 6. The awards had not been held for the past several years due to COVID-19, and the awards handed out that evening (four in all) were for the years 2022 and 2023.

As the new commissioner had yet to be sworn into office, the duty of presenting the first award of the evening — the 2023 Order of Polaris — on her behalf, fell to Highways and Public Works Minister Nils Clarke. The recipient was lifelong Yukoner Bob Cameron.

For Cameron, flying has been a multi-generational affair. His father and three uncles all had aviation careers, and he was drawn into the business at a young age, continuing to pursue aviation for the following 60 years. He obtained his private pilot’s licence while he was in high school, followed by four years repairing and maintaining helicopters in remote mining camps.

After obtaining a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of British Columbia, he worked at Canadian Pratt and Whitney, and eventually obtained his commercial pilot’s licence. Returning to the Yukon, he worked for Trans North for many years as a pilot and then later as flight operations manager.

But perhaps his most important contribution has been in his pursuit and recovery of numerous wrecked airplanes and the restoration of old aircraft, most notably the mounting of the DC-3 CF-CPY on the pedestal in front of the museum, and his work as lead restorer of both the ZQC-6 Custom Waco (CF-BDZ), and a Hillier helicopter, both of which are on display in the Yukon Transportation Museum. His publication in 2012 of the book, Yukon Wings, has become the definitive work on aviation history in the Yukon.

The second recipient of the evening was the late Earl Louis Mackenzie. Accepting the 2022 Person of the Year Award from Clarke on behalf of his father was Duane Mackenzie, who travelled with family from British Columbia to receive the award.

Earl Mackenzie first came to the Yukon in 1962, and for the next 38 years he was closely involved with the transportation business. For the first 10 years, based out of Whitehorse, he was a cat skinner and heavy equipment operator for General Enterprises and Leo Procter. Before moving to Dawson in 1976, he was an instructor of heavy equipment operation and commercial truck driving at the vocational school in Whitehorse.

In Dawson, he became involved in supplying stove oil, operating a gas station and delivering fuel to placer miners in the Klondike region. In 1980, under the business name of Mackenzie Petroleum, he became the most northerly supplier of fuel for Petro Canada. In 1988 he diversified, forming a partnership and creating Bonanza Aviation, which supplied food, equipment, fuel and personnel to remote mining camps.

In 1992 he created Kluane Freightlines, hauling supplies, mail and liquor to Dawson and other northern communities. He was also recognized for his community work, making donations of time and money to many grateful recipients. He was a member of the Yukon Order of Pioneers, a volunteer fire fighter and an ambulance attendant. He also served on Dawson town council. The Yukon Chamber of Commerce recognized him as the businessperson of the year in 1994-95.

Clarke next called upon Jessie Dawson, granddaughter of the late George Dawson (K’alazhaw), who was born in 1902 and grew up near Lake Laberge. From his earliest years, he was connected to Yukon riverboats one way or another, working at various jobs on several different large sternwheel riverboats and on the smaller vessels operated by Taylor and Drury. He became an expert in navigating the constantly changing river channels and several different river conditions.

During the Second World War, George recruited and supervised an all-First Nation crew and aided the U.S. Army in scouting and laying out the route of the Alaska Highway.

When his uncle, Jim Boss, died in 1950, he became the hereditary chief of the Ta’an Kwach’an Council, and later devoted much time to speaking at various heritage events. During the summer season, he would often visit the SS Klondike National Historic Site and give personal guided tours, telling stories from his own experience of early river navigation on the Yukon. In later years, he was recognized for his contributions to the community by Queen Elizabeth II in 1976, by the Yukon Historical and Museums Association, the Council for Yukon Indians in 1983,and the City of Whitehorse in 1985. He received a Commissioner’s Award in 1988.

Former Yukon territorial archivist Linda Johnson rose to speak of her long relationships with George, who shared his personal experience and understanding of Yukon history, and assisted in the identification of photographs and recording of oral histories with the Yukon Archives.

The late John Hepburn was the final recipient of the evening. Accepting the 2023 Pioneer of the Year Award on his behalf was his grandson, Duncan Hepburn, who travelled from Vancouver Island with family members for the event.

During the gold rush, John Hepburn planned, like many others, to travel to the Klondike but only got as far as Whitehorse, where he nearly drowned, and lost one of his travelling companions to the treacherous waters of the Whitehorse Rapids. Hepburn was determined to make it easier for stampeders to pass through here safely by constructing a tramway on the west side of the Yukon River from above Miles Canyon to below the Whitehorse Rapid. As much as 200 tonnes of freight passed over his tramway each day, thus avoiding the treacherous water and saving the lives of many inexperienced stampeders, who might otherwise have drowned.

Duncan spoke about the life of his grandfather, and the many ups and downs of his career. He was followed by his daughter, who reminisced about her positive experience while living for several years in the Yukon. Kim Rogers, who nominated Hepburn for the award, spoke about his accomplishments and was followed by Peter Long, who has been an active advocate for preserving the trails around Whitehorse.

Long has campaigned to save the Hepburn Tramway as an historic trail and I was invited to accompany him with a party of hikers along the route of the old tramway back in 2016. I hope that the recognition of Hepburn (as 2023 Transportation Pioneer of the Year) and his tramway, which is less well known than the Macaulay tramway on the opposite side of the Yukon River, will strengthen the case for preserving it as a scenic walking trail.

Note was made during the presentation of the awards that there are exhibits in the transportation museum that could be linked to each of this year’s recipients and guests were invited to examine these displays at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Congratulations to the recipients (and their families) for the recognition of their contributions to the growth of the Yukon’s vital transportation system.

Michael Gates is Yukon’s first Story Laureate. His latest book, “Hollywood in the Klondike,” is now available in Yukon stores. You can contact him at msgates@northwestel.net