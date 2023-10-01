History Hunter: Letters to a young girl describe Whitehorse in 1950

Whitehorse General Hospital in 1947. In her comments, written in the margins of the Guide Book, Mrs. Shailer noted the distinction between the facilities for the townies and the military. “The military hospital cares for army and airmen and the dependents,” she wrote. “…We receive marvellous care.’” (Courtesy/Gates collection) The Log Church as it looked in the early 1950s. “There are only two churches here,” wrote Mrs. Shailer, “- the Anglican and Catholic. The army and air force have their own chapels. Ours is on the air base.” (Courtesy/Gates collection) “This is where we lived,” wrote Mrs. Shailer, until they moved up the hill. The arrow points to their accommodation. “We were very comfortable and I loved living down town.” (Courtesy/Gates collection)

I was intrigued by a small acquisition made by my wife, Kathy, recently. It consisted of two letters post marked March 6, 1950, four small photographs and a 1947 booklet, titled Guide to the Yukon.

The letters were written to a young girl, named Marjorie Wilson, in Kerwood, Ontario, a small rural community about 40 kilometres west of London. She was learning about the Yukon in her school class and it appears that a couple, named Don and Donalda Shailer wrote her letters describing what the Yukon was like, for her class project.

In the years after the Second World War, Whitehorse was bustling with activity, much of it the result of the presence of the Canadian army and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) that were stationed here at the time. It appears that Don Shailer was a corporal in the RCAF.

Don’s letter was short and to the point. He described the river boats that still navigated the Yukon River and mentioned the tramway that was used to circumvent the Whitehorse rapids during the gold rush. He also mentioned that only that year had mail delivery by dog team to a remote community been cancelled.

At the time, the only bridge crossing the Yukon River was the suspension bridge at Miles Canyon. Gold mining, he said was still going on in Dawson and silver and lead in high concentration were being mined at Keno.

His wife, Donalda wrote a much longer and more detailed letter. She also wrote on the back of the four small photos describing the subject of each image. One, taken out of the window of an airplane, showed the mountainous terrain below. The note on the reverse side referred to the search for the C-54 Skymaster that had disappeared on Jan. 26 of that year, en route to Whitehorse. To this day, the location of the plane and its remains have not been located.

The tourist booklet that she sent to Marjorie contained information about Whitehorse, the Alaska Highway, and gold rush history. In the margins on some pages, she wrote her own personal observations. One photo was captioned “Sacred Heart Church,” and showed the Catholic Church on Fourth Avenue. An arrow had been added in ink, pointing at one of the adjacent buildings.

“Here is where we lived,” she wrote, “until moving up to a Standard Oil [house]. We were very comfortable and I loved living down town.”

To make the point about the cost of living in Whitehorse, Donalda supplied some of the prices: a gallon tin of tomato juice cost a dollar, a small tin of corn was 24 cents, carrots were an astronomical 15 cents a pound and a small head of cabbage sold for 25 cents. A dozen oranges cost 72 cents and an apple went for 16 cents.

“Our food bill,” she wrote to young ‘Marj,’ “runs about 90-100 dollars per month.”

The people in Whitehorse, she reported, were the same as they were in Ontario.

“Actually, I feel safer here than I would in London [Ontario].”

Anybody committing a crime had nowhere to run as the means of escape were limited.

“We have more Mounties here than Carter has liver pills,” she wrote.

There was a separation between the military housing “up on the hill,” compared to the housing conditions of the “townies,” who lived in the valley beside the Yukon River.

The government housing was very good, she wrote.

“Running hot and cold water, drainage [sewer], nice bathrooms, oil burners [for heating] and electricity,” stated one correspondence. “We have hardwood floors in the front two rooms, and the apartments are very comfortable.”

Fridges and washing machines were supplied, as well as the usual household supplies – dishes, pots and pans, kitchen sets and chairs and so on.

Downtown, by contrast: “…only 20 places have running water and sewage. Most places have electricity, but few places are painted on the outside. There are several beautiful homes here and right beside one might be an old shack sheltering a dozen [people]… and their huskies. As Whitehorse has not yet been incorporated as a town – nothing can be done to make people tear down the shacks and erect only decent homes.”

The water supply for many homes was hauled in at a dollar a barrel and the dog population rivalled that of the human population. Wood was delivered for the stoves and heaters at $18 a cord. A family, she wrote, needed double the income to live like they do in London, Ontario.

“Before I came up here,” Donalda continued, “I had no idea of what kind of land I was coming to, and I just pictured us living in a prospector’s old cabin – with one central stove – and freezing to death all winter! I truly expected nothing but snow all year and never dreamed of wearing ankle socks.

“We all get a big laugh out of the reports in the Free Press describing this as the farthest outpost of civilization in the sub-arctic wilderness … It is really a pity more people can’t visit the Yukon and see what wonderful country it is.”

She closed: “Drop me a line and let me know how you make out on your ‘Yukon Test.’ Just use your imagination and you’ll pass as no one has ever explored some of these mountains and there might even be palm trees growing on them for all anybody knows, so you see – you can’t miss.!”

Things have changed so much in the past 73 years that it takes a glimpse at letters like these from the past to realize what life was once like in Whitehorse. How far we have come to enjoy the wonderful city we live in today.

I wonder how well young Marjorie did with her Yukon school project and whether she ever had the opportunity to visit and see it for herself.

Doing a little research, I learned that a Don Shailer worked for the Department of Transport, stationed in Dawson City from 1953 to 1967, where he was actively involved in the community. Could this be the same Don Shailer who wrote the letter? It seems likely because he was employed in the same line of work – aviation.

In 1967, he transferred to Whitehorse. By 1979, Don Shailer was the operations supervisor at the airport in Whitehorse. In 1982, he was identified as the flight service area supervisor. Again, it appears that the Shailer family was actively involved in the community. After 1982, the Shailer name disappears from the pages of the local newspapers.

Before reading these letters dating to 1950, I had never heard of the Shailer family, either in Whitehorse or Dawson City. Given their long-time residence in the Yukon, some of my readers may have known them. I would be interested in learning more about the couple who wrote these intriguing letters back in 1950. Are they the same couple who remained in the Yukon for at least 30 years? You can reach me at the email address below.

Michael Gates is Yukon’s first Story Laureate. His latest book, “Hollywood in the Klondike,” is now available in Whitehorse stores. You can contact him at msgates@northwestel.net