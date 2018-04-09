The Wheelhouse at Waterfront Station will reopen this summer under new management. (Yukon News file)

Wheelhouse Restaurant being sold; gift certificates to be honoured by new owner

Outstanding Wheelhouse gift certificates will be accepted when the new business opens in the summer

After months of silence, Whitehorse’s Wheelhouse Restaurant announced in a Facebook message April 3 that the business is in the process of being sold and the new owner will honour outstanding gift certificates when it reopens in the summer.

The Facebook post came days after a News story about Whitehorse residents who had either bought or received gift certificates to the Wheelhouse but had not been able to use them before the restaurant shut its doors, seemingly for good, over the Christmas break.

According to the Facebook post, which was attributed to “Wheelhouse Management,” an announcement introducing the new owner will be made in May. Outstanding Wheelhouse gift certificates will be accepted when the new business opens in the summer.

It’s unclear if people who bought Wheelhouse gift certificates but did not have a chance to pick them up will be able to get them from the new business.

The Wheelhouse Facebook account did not respond to a request for comment.

In the meantime, the Wolf’s Den Restaurant says it will be honouring 30 per cent of the value of unredeemed Wheelhouse gift certificates at its establishment, up to a maximum of $25 and with a minimum order of two entrées. The offer is valid until Sept. 30 and only applies to gift certificates issued after June 1, 2017.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

