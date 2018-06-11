An Alkan Air Cessna approaches the Whitehorse runway in October 2016. The company has announced it will end scheduled flights between Whitehorse and Watson Lake this fall. (Pierre Chauvin/Yukon News file)

Alkan Air to cancel Watson Lake flights

‘I’m not sure what kind of arrangements are going to be made’

Watson Lake residents are soon going to lose another transportation option.

Alkan Air will cease service between Whitehorse and Watson Lake on Sept. 30. The announcement comes soon after Greyhound’s final bus journey through the Yukon

The average cost of a one-way flight from Watson Lake to Whitehorse is $325. On its website, the company said the service is ending due to a decline in passengers.

“It has been Alkan Air’s sincere pleasure to serve the community over the past two years. However, current passenger volumes are not permitting regularly scheduled flight service to be operationally viable,” the company said in a statement on its website.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available.

Cam Lockwood, Watson Lake’s chief administrative officer, said it’s a big setback for the small community.

“There’s a lot of frustration I think, frustration and uncertainty,” he said.

When Alkan launched the flight in 2016, there were three flights per week to Whitehorse. That was eventually dropped to two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays. When flying is no longer an option, the only way residents will be able to travel out of town is by car, said Lockwood. The lack of flights could be a problem for those who need to travel for medical reasons.

“It’s definitely going to impact them hugely,” he said. “Some people don’t have a family that they can reach out to to drive them [to Whitehorse], so I’m not sure what kind of arrangements are going to be made, or can be made.”

Lockwood cited the need for a medical shuttle, but so far no one has stepped forward to offer such a service. The Yukon government has flatly ruled out running its own bus service.

“I guess that’s a question that we have to put back to the government to see if they’re working on other options for medical travel.” he said.

The cancellation may also affect local outfitters, who have been using Alkan to fly hunters in and out of Watson Lake.

Without the flights, Watson Lake residents are running out of travel options.

“When you start comparing it’s about $700 for a round trip, so it’s not a cheap option, but it is an option.”

Contact Kallan Lyons at kallan.lyons@yukon-news.com

Previous story
White Pass and Yukon Route set to sell for $290 million

Just Posted

Whitehorse’s F.H. Collins plays host to high school track and field meet

‘A little bit blustery, but everyone had a lot of fun’

Ross River’s historic footbridge reopens

‘This bridge, over time, has filled the needs of our people’

Alkan Air to cancel Watson Lake flights

‘I’m not sure what kind of arrangements are going to be made’

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Yukon man’s appeal over ‘racially flawed’ jury selection

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the case of a Yukon… Continue reading

White Pass and Yukon Route set to sell for $290 million

Cruise company Carnaval’s deal includes ports, railroad and retail operations

Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine

Yukon government launches new housing fund

Groups can apply for up to $500,000 for affordable rentals, supportive or transitional housing

Whitehorse eyes better bike lanes

More cycling infrastructure will create more cyclists, says city

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Yukon cyclists race in Hayman Classic

The 2018 Hayman Classic stage race was in Penticton, B.C., on May… Continue reading

What to do if your accelerator sticks

Your neighbourhood fruit stands will thank you

Drones in the North

Alaska is ahead of the curve

Council suggests height restrictions on possible zoning change

If council re-zones a Porter Creek lot, is it possible to enforce… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Alkan Air to cancel Watson Lake flights

    ‘I’m not sure what kind of arrangements are going to be made’