An Air North flight sits on the apron at the Whitehorse airport. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

Air North announces new flight to Victoria

‘We hope the new route helps families connect with families’

Yukon sun-seekers, university students and food-lovers rejoice: it’s about to get way easier to fly to Victoria, B.C. with Air North.

The company announced the launch of a new Whitehorse to Victoria route Dec. 7 at its annual holiday business after hours event at the Air North Hanger C amid a smorgasbord of free snacks, drinks and music — or, as Ben Ryan, chief commercial officer, called it, a “hanger-banger.”

Joe Sparling, president and CEO of Air North, called the new route a “holiday surprise,” revealing it to some fanfare via video presentation. In the video, a cheerful-looking Santa held a wrapped present which, when opened, revealed smiling people frolicking in the sun in Victoria.

Bookings for the new route is already available online, with service scheduled to begin May 18, 2018.

The announcement was met with literal cheers from the crowd.

“It took a lot of effort to contain that (surprise),” Sparling said, with a laugh when the video had finished. “We hope the new route helps families connect with families.”

Sparling also added that the route would help make it easier for sports teams to participate in Outside events and for visiting teams to play in the Yukon. It would also bring more people up to visit the Yukon overall, he said. (Lori Fox)

Contact Lori Fox at lori.fox@yukon-news.com

