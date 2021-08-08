The Auto Sleuth: The buzz around Ford’s electric F-150, Toyota Corolla gets Cross + more

Hot off the press news from the auto world

The Ford F-150 Lightning goes on sale in 2022 with a choice of regular- and extended-range battery packs. As such, horsepower and range differ between models. PHOTO: FORD

Lightning strikes

Ford generated significant buzz when it introduced the 2022 battery-electric F-150 Lightning on May 19.

Among the pickup’s key points, says Ford, are two electric motors that, depending on the battery pack selected, can provide up to 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Maximum range is claimed to be 300 miles (480 kilometres).

The spec sheet says the Lightning can also tow up to 10,000 pounds (4,550 kilograms) and haul a 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) payload, which will undoubtedly affect electric range. The pickup can also be used as a backup home generator during power outages.

Another neat trick is a 14 cubic-foot storage area (0.4 cubic metre) under the hood with a 400-pound (180-kilogram) load capacity. The base Lightning Pro — for commercial use — starts at about $58,000 in Canada and goes on sale in May 2022. Otherwise the base price is in the upper-$60,000 range, although that’s with the standard battery pack rated for 230 miles (370 kilometres) of range (426 horsepower).

***

The Mazda6 sedan is on the way out, leaving the Mazda3 as the only car offering in the lineup. PHOTO: MAZDA

The Mazda6 is on the way out

Production of the midsize Mazda6 sedan ends in July, which means 2021 will be the final model year for this wonderful machine. Mazda Canada says it will instead focus on its utility vehicle lineup.

In the United States, the CX-3 will also be discontinued but will still be sold north of the border. To offset the loss, the new MX-30 battery-electric model is expected to arrive for 2022 but will be in limited supply.

There are rumours that the Mazda6 will be replaced by a new upscale sedan using a rear-wheel-drive platform and an inline six-cylinder engine.

***

The Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle is a minivan with a claimed 250 miles (400 kilometres) of maximum range. PHOTO: CANOO

You’ll soon be able to travel by Canoo

The California-based startup has big plans for its range of compact electric vehicles.

The first, which launches in 2022, is the Lifestyle Vehicle multi-passenger minivan. Power choices top out at 300 horses and up to 250 miles (400 kilometres) of range. Available features include a large panoramic glass roof and semi-circular rear seating. Canoo plans to add a small delivery truck and pickup model to the lineup for 2023.

***

The upcoming Corolla Cross is a small utility vehicle that will likely resemble the version on sale in Asia. PHOTO: TOYOTA

The Toyota Corolla gets Cross

The sedan and hatchback versions of the automaker’s popular model will expand for 2022 with a small utility vehicle. The Corolla Cross, expected to go on sale by fall, will likely appear similar to the version available in Asia.

According to business publication Automotive News Canada, the 169-hp inline-four engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission and is capable of towing up to 1,500 pounds (700 kilograms). It will be available in Canada with front- or all-wheel drive.

***

The recently shown Toyota BZ4X electric concept also charts a path for Subaru since the company’s new Solterra is jointly designed with Toyota. PHOTO: TOYOTA

Subaru’s first electric model for North America has been confirmed

The automaker recently announced that the Solterra is slated to arrive by mid-2022 as a 2023 model. Jointly developed with Toyota, the five-passenger hatchback wagon will resemble Toyota’s new BZ4X concept, pictured, that surfaced at the recent Shanghai auto show in China.

The Solterra will reportedly be about the same size as the Subaru Forester. Details regarding the vehicle’s electric motor and battery system haven’t been revealed, but pricing is expected to start in the upper-$40,000 range.

***

UPS AND DOWNS

Fisker Inc. will supply a specially constructed electric vehicle, based on the Ocean model, for Pope Francis to use when making his rounds.

Up: The Pope’s new ride

Fisker Inc., the automaker started by Henrik Fisker, will supply a specially constructed electric vehicle, based on the Ocean model, for Pope Francis to use when making his rounds. Among the utility vehicle’s modifications is a raised glass viewing area called a cupola.

According to Fisker, the papal transport will have a range up to 350 miles (560 kilometres) between charges. Regular Ocean models are slated to go on sale in late 2022.

***

2021 Tesla Model S

Up: Tesla Plaid promises exceptional performance

As part of a refresh, the all-wheel-drive Model S and Model X Plaid models will each come with a trio of electric motors that produce at least 1,020 and 1,100 horsepower, respectively.

Tesla claims the Model S sedan, which is the quickest of the pair, will hit 60 (96 km/h) mph from rest in a neck-snapping 2.0 seconds, or half a second quicker than the Model X Plaid, which is a tall wagon.

– written by Wheelbase Media

