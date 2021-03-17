The Cadenza, pictured, is on the way out. In its place, Kia will bring to market a heavily redesigned sedan call the K8. PHOTO: KIA

The Cadenza, pictured, is on the way out. In its place, Kia will bring to market a heavily redesigned sedan call the K8. PHOTO: KIA

The Auto Sleuth: Hot-off-the-press news from the auto world

A new Kia. Lynk & Co to sell vehicles in Europe. And is Mazda joining the coupe craze?

Kia is replacing the Cadenza

The Sleuth reports that the brand’s up-market passenger car (comparable to the Nissan Maxima and Toyota Avalon sedans) will receive a major makeover for 2022, including new styling, added luxury and safety content and most likely an all-wheel-drive option.

Going forward, the Cadenza will be labeled the K8, which fits in with the automaker’s rebranding the smaller Optima sedan as the K5 for 2021. The K8 will apparently retain the Cadenza’s 290-horsepower 3.3-litre V-6 and eight-speed automatic transmission. However rumour has it that a plug-in hybrid system similar to what’s installed in the 2021 Sorento utility vehicle (it provides up to 50 kilometres of electric-only range) will also be available.

***

The Zero EV is expected to arrive in North America, with two electric motors producing 536 horsepower. PHOTO: LYNK & CO

The Zero EV is expected to arrive in North America, with two electric motors producing 536 horsepower. PHOTO: LYNK & CO

Details on Lynk & Co’s first model to be sold outside China

The brand owned by Geely of China has been selling cars in its home market for a couple of years. Lynk & Co plans to sell vehicles in Europe sometime in 2021, followed by a possible expansion to North America within a year or so.

All models exported from China will use a new modular electric platform that will also underpin future Volvo electrics (Volvo is owned by Geely). The first to arrive, called the Zero EV, is a midsize hatchback with two electric motors (one for the front wheels and one for the rears) making a combined 536 horsepower.

Lynk & Co estimates a range of 435 miles (695 kilometres) using European test methods, but for North America the official range is likely to be 350 to 370 miles (560 to 590km). Also claimed is a zero-to-60-mph (96 km/h) time of less than four seconds. There’s no word on pricing yet, or how or how distribution in North America would proceed.

***

Is Mazda about to join the coupe craze?

That’s the hot rumour buzzing around in The Sleuth’s world. The scuttle is that when the next-generation CX-5 debuts for the 2023 model year, it will be joined by the CX-50 four-door “coupe,” which is essentially a CX-5 with a fastback roofline (similar to that of the Mazda CX-30).

The new design would get the same powertrain as the regular CX-5, which is rumoured to receive a new rear-wheel-drive platform (with all-wheel-drive optional). In the offing is a new four-cylinder engine linked to a 48-volt electric motor (for both CX-5 and CX-50) for 2023, plus a plug-in hybrid option.

***

Toyota remains cool to EVs

In a recent speech, company boss Akio Toyoda expressed some reluctance embracing electric vehicles for his company’s lineup. The automaker, which has led the industry in hybrid-vehicle development, believes the billions of dollars required to develop the necessary infrastructure — plus the fossil fuels needed by many countries to generate the necessary electricity to power such models — makes electric cars and trucks less than environmentally friendly.

Factor in the added manufacturing costs and the job losses stemming from building these less-parts-intensive vehicles, and hybrids appear to be a more viable option. Nevertheless, Toyota is going with the flow and will introduce 10 electric models globally in the next five years.

***

The Volkswagen ID.4, pictured, isn’t even here yet and The Sleuth is hearing about several follow-up models. PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN

The Volkswagen ID.4, pictured, isn’t even here yet and The Sleuth is hearing about several follow-up models. PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is moving quickly on the electric front

The automaker’s 2021 ID.4 has yet to officially arrive and there’s news that other electric models are heading our way.They include a four-door-coupe version of the ID.4 later in 2021, followed by the ID.6 utility vehicle arriving in late 2021 (as a 2022 model) and the much-anticipated arrival of the electric 2022 Microbus.

Rounding out the lineup is the midsize (or larger) ID.5 sedan that’s slated for sometime in 2022. There are also plans for a subcompact ID.1 hatch, but it will likely be a Europe-only model.

***

UPS AND DOWNS

Zoox Fully Autonomous, All-electric Robotaxi

Zoox Fully Autonomous, All-electric Robotaxi

Up: Amazon’s autonomous vehicle

Zoox, a company recently acquired by the e-retailer giant, has revealed its first self-driving taxi shuttle. The bi-directional model measures four metres in length and can carry up to four passengers and their gear.

The Zoox has a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h), and the 133-kilowatt/hour battery allows it to run for up to 16 hours before recharging. It’s unknown at this time when or where the Zoox will enter service.

***

The Haynes manual for the Delorean time machine is guaranteed to be an entertaining reading. PHOTO: HAYNES

The Haynes manual for the Delorean time machine is guaranteed to be an entertaining reading. PHOTO: HAYNES

Up: How to repair a time machine

Haynes, a name synonymous with automobile shop manuals, will introduce one for the Delorean DMC-12 that played a pivotal role in the Back to the Future movie trilogy. Included in the whimsical tome are details and photos describing how the Delorean was modified, including the engine’s flux capacitor and the Mr. Fusion add-ons.

The manual sells for about $40 from www.amazon.ca for shipment in March.

– written by Wheelbase Media

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutomotivecarsSUVsTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2021 Mazda CX-9: The closest thing to a 7-person sports car for the masses?

Just Posted

Wyatt's World for March 17, 2021.
Wyatt’s World

Wyatt’s World for March 17, 2021.… Continue reading

Whitehorse firefighters battle a fire in a backyard shed in Copper Ridge in Whitehorse on March 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
One dead after fire in Copper Ridge

The RCMP, Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse Fire are currently investigating.

The now empty lot at 410 Cook Street in Whitehorse on Jan. 19. As developers move forward with plans for a housing development that would feature 16 micro-units, Whitehorse city council is considering a zoning change that would reduce the number of required parking spaces. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Rezoning recommended

Council considers moving forward with change for 410 Cook Str.

Emily Nishikawa, left, and Dahria Beatty, right, compete in the ladies’ 30-kilometre free mass-start race during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on March 1, 2019, in Seefeld, Austria. Beatty placed 15th in this year’s World Cup. (Bob Nishikawa/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty places 15th in World Cup cross-country finale

Whitehorse athlete Dahria Beatty achieved a new personal best in Switzerland’s Engadin… Continue reading

Sylvie Salomon holds two photos of her son, Maxim Baril-Blouin, near the Yukon River on March 16. Baril-Blouin passed away while in custody in 2018. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Family of man who died in custody in 2018 still seeking answers

Maxim Baril-Blouin, 26, passed away while in court-ordered care in Edmonton

People gather to play a loud and exciting game of Dene hand games outside the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre during the Adäka Cultural Festival in Whitehorse on July 1, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Performers, artists and more sought for Adäka Cultural Festival

Organizers plan for in-person and virtual festival events

Keith Halliday. (Yukon News file)
YUKONOMIST: The benefits of big government

With an election coming, you don’t get any prizes for guessing that… Continue reading

City council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. At Whitehorse city council’s March 8 meeting, members passed the first two readings on two separate bylaws that aimed to ensuring its bylaws are up to date. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bylaw changes move forward

Third reading expected March 22

A placer miner was charged under the <em>Placer Miner Act</em> and <em>Environment Act</em> on March 9. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Placer miner fined for debris, road-clearing at camp

Bill Uloth appeared in court on March 9

A tender has been issued for the Whistle Bend elementary school. (Submitted/Yukon government)
Tender issued for Whistle Bend school

The school is slated for completion in winter 2023-24

The Old Crow health centre, constructed in the 1970s, is slated for a rebuild that will be completed in 2023. (Submitted/Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation)
Construction contract for Old Crow Wellness Centre awarded to Ketza Construction Ltd.

The project is slated for completion in 2023

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires Northern News Services papers in NWT and Nunavut

Black Press Media has announced the acquisition of Northern News Services (NNSL… Continue reading

A Housing First project on Fifth Avenue and Wood Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 5, 2019. The John Howard Society and Council of Yukon First Nations will take over on April 6. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Housing First takeover won’t result in program, staffing changes

The John Howard Society says they aren’t looking to fix what isn’t broken

Most Read