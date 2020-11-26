There’s a makeover for the Crosstrek, yes, but also a newly optional 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine. PHOTO: SUBARU

There’s a makeover for the Crosstrek, yes, but also a newly optional 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine. PHOTO: SUBARU

The Auto Sleuth: Hot off the press!

The Subaru Crosstrek, Mustang GT350 and more

Subaru ratchets up the Crosstrek:

It’s no secret that the small-and-tall-wagons (crossovers) segment is one of the hottest. The group includes the Subaru Crosstrek that receives a makeover and a bigger slice of performance pie for 2021. There’s a new grille and a new front bumper with darkened cladding that matches the wheel arches and rear-bumper end caps. There’s also a new engine option: A 2.5-litre four-cylinder with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. The carryover 2.0-litre base engine is rated at 152/145. A continuously variable transmission is standard with the 2.5 and optional with the 2.0, which continues to be available with a six-speed manual.

The redesigned Kia Sorento will be available as a front-wheel-drive hybrid model, but not until after the launch. PHOTO: KIA

The redesigned Kia Sorento will be available as a front-wheel-drive hybrid model, but not until after the launch. PHOTO: KIA

A new Sorento prepares to hit the road

The fourth generation of Kia’s midsize utility vehicle that arrives for 2021 has a standard 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with 191 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque, and an optional turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 281/311. All-wheel-drive is offered with both powerplants. Also arriving for 2021 is an all-wheel-drive hybrid, followed later in the model year by an all-wheel-drive plug-in version with an estimated 50 kilometres of electric-only propulsion (both equipped with turbo 1.6-litre four-cylinder engines plus electric motors). There are eight-speed transmissions for all but the hybrid, which gets a six-speed automatic.

Ford’s new compact pickup will wear a decades-old nameplate

The Sleuth confirms the automaker’s new small truck (smaller than the midsize Ranger) will be called Maverick and is expected in late 2021 as a 2022 model. The name was originally applied to a compact Ford sedan and coupe that were sold from model years 1970 thru 1977. The Maverick is designed for light duty and will be built on the same unitized (frameless) platform as the 2021 Bronco Sport (and the Ford Escape). It will use the Sport’s all-wheel-drive system (as an option) and the turbocharged three-and four-cylinder engines rated at 181 and 245 horsepower, respectively.

BMW’s X-vehicle lineup has one more model waiting in the wings

The Spy Guy can confirm that a new BMW tall wagon is headed here for the 2022 model year. The all-wheel-drive X8 — numbers 1 through 7 are already assigned to other vehicles — will be slightly longer and lower than the X7, which arrived for the 2019 model year. It will also be more hatchback-like than the squared-off X7, but is also expected to have the same three-row seating capacity. The X8’s standard hybrid system, consisting of a turbocharged six-cylinder engine plus an electric motor, will generate a net 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. A twin-turbocharged V-8 making 600-plus horsepower will also be available later in the X8 M.

The GT350 is being overshadowed by the much more powerful GT500, partly because the GT500 costs a reasonable $18,000 more. PHOTO: FORD

The GT350 is being overshadowed by the much more powerful GT500, partly because the GT500 costs a reasonable $18,000 more. PHOTO: FORD

The GT350 nears the end of the line

This special Mustang — equipped with a very unique high-revving 5.2-litre V-8 — has wowed Mustang lovers with its raucous exhaust note and 529 horsepower. All good things must come to an end, however, and after the 2020 model year, buyers will only get the GT500 (with a supercharged 5.2-litre V-8), which could be considered a GT350 but with a lot more power (750). The end of the GT350 also means one less manual-transmission model on the market as the GT500 comes only with a seven paddle-shift transmission. The GT500 will set buyers back about $95,000 in Canada, or about $18,000 more than a base GT350, but roughly the same price as the track-ready GT350R.

UPS AND DOWNS

Up: NASCAR returns to the dirt

The racing league’s 2021 Cup Series calendar will include a dirt-track event for the first time in half a century. For the March 28 race in Bristol, Tenn., the half-mile asphalt oval will — amazingly — be covered with dirt. The Sleuth is certainly intrigued about the cleanup afterward.

Honda is getting out of Formula One (again), apparently to divert funds to electric-car development. PHOTO: HONDA

Honda is getting out of Formula One (again), apparently to divert funds to electric-car development. PHOTO: HONDA

Engine supplier Honda to leave Formula One

The automaker recently announced that the 2021 Grand Prix racing season will be its last as a power-system supplier to the Red Bull team. Honda got back into Formula One — partnering with McLaren — in 2015 after a five-year absence. That alliance ended after three years, with Honda continuing to supply engines to other teams. According to Red Bull, Honda is pulling out to focus financial resources on electric propulsion.

AutomotiveAutosSports CarsTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Just Posted

The Canada Border Services Agency announced Nov. 26 that they have laid charges against six people connected to immigration fraud that involved forged Yukon government documents. (Black Press Media File)
Charges laid in immigration fraud scheme that involved forged Yukon government documents

A warrant is currently active for a Whitehorse-area man

Benjamin Poudou, Mount MacIntyre’s ski club manager, poses for a photo in the club’s ski rental area on Nov. 16. The club has sold around 1,850 passes already this year, compared to 1067 passes on Oct. 31 last year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Early season ski pass sales up as Yukoners prepare for pandemic winter

Season passe sales at Mount McIntyre for cross-country skiing are up by around 60 per cent this year

The City of Whitehorse will be spending $655,000 to upgrade the waste heat recovery system at the Canada Games Centre. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New waste heat recovery system coming to the CGC

Council approves $655,000 project

Yukon First Nation Education Directorate education advocates and volunteers help to sort and distribute Christmas hamper grocery boxes outside Elijah Smith Elementary School on Feb. 23. (Rebecca Bradford Andrew/Submitted)
First Nation Education Directorate begins Christmas hamper program

Pick-ups for hampers are scheduled at local schools

Cyrine Candido, cashier, right, wipes down the new plexi-glass dividers at Superstore on March 28, before it was commonplace for them to wear masks. The Yukon government is relaunching the Yukon Essential Workers Income Support Program as the second wave of COVID-19 begins to take place in the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon Essential Workers Income Support Program extended to 32 weeks

More than 100 businesses in the territory applied for the first phase of the program

Cody Pederson of the CA Storm walks around LJ’s Sabres player Clay Plume during the ‘A’ division final of the 2019 Yukon Native Hockey Tournament. The 2021 Yukon Native Hockey Tournament, scheduled for March 25 to 28 in Whitehorse next year, was officially cancelled on Nov. 24 in a press release from organizers. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
2021 Yukon Native Hockey Tournament cancelled

The 2021 Yukon Native Hockey Tournament, scheduled for March 25 to 28… Continue reading

Lev Dolgachov/123rf The Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner stressed the need to safeguard personal information while shopping this holiday season in a press release on Nov. 24.
Information and Privacy Commissioner issues reminder about shopping

The Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod-McKay stressed the need to… Continue reading

adsf
COMMENTARY: Trust the public with the public interest

Take land use planning seriously

Keith Lay speaks at a city council meeting on Dec. 4, 2017. Lay provided the lone submission to council on the city’s proposed $33 million capital spending plan for 2021 on Nov. 23, taking issue with a number of projects outlined. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Resident raises issues with city’s capital budget

Council to vote on budget in December

Beatrice Lorne was always remembered by gold rush veterans as the ‘Klondike Nightingale’. (Yukon Archives/Maggies Museum Collection)
History Hunter: Beatrice Lorne — The ‘Klondike Nightingale’

In June of 1929, 11 years after the end of the First… Continue reading

Samson Hartland is the executive director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during its annual general meeting held virtually on Nov. 17. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Yukon Chamber of Mines elects new board

The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during… Continue reading

The Yukon Hospital Corporation has released its annual report for 2019-20, and — unsurprisingly — hospital visitations were down. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Annual report says COVID-19 had a large impact visitation numbers at Whitehorse General

The Yukon Hospital Corporation has released its annual report for 2019-20, and… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Most Read