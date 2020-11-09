The Nissan Ariya is a new electric hatchback, but that’s not the only thing new coming from the automaker for the 2021 model year. PHOTO: FCA

The Auto Sleuth: Hot off the press!

What’s new from Nissan, GM-Nicola electric truck partnership and more

• Nissan changes for 2021 are wide-sweeping:

It’s normal for most larger automakers to introduce two or three new or significantly updated models every year, but Nissan has the pedal to the metal with a host of recently refreshed designs plus couple of new brands, as follows:

2019 model year – Redesigned Altima sedan; redesigned Kicks compact utility vehicle.

2020 model year – Redesigned compact Sentra and sub-compact Versa sedans.

2021 model year – New Ariya electric hatchback plus a redesigned Frontier midsize pickup, Armada full-size utility vehicle, Z sport coupe, Rogue midsize utility vehicle and Pathfinder seven-passenger utility vehicle.

Only a handful of vehicles will be left alone, at least in the short term.

The Nicola Badger will get General Motors Ultium-brand batteries, and GM will get $2 billion in Nicola stock. PHOTO: NICOLA

• GM does some more partnership wheeling and dealing:

Fresh from announcing an electric-vehicle-development arrangement with Honda, General Motors and electric start-up electric truck maker Nicola are also forming a partnership. Specifically, GM will supply its Ultium-brand batteries plus fuel cells and will also build the hydrogen-electric Badger pickup for Nicola (one of a number of planned future models).

In return, GM receives an astounding US $2 billion worth of Nicola shares. The Badger, which is expected to launch in late 2022, is rated for 300 miles (480 kilometres) of electric-only range plus an additional 300 miles of range using hydrogen. A hydrogen-electric transport truck is also in the works.

• BMW’s ambitious electric-car plans:

Most automakers have been developing electric-powered sedans, hatchbacks, utility-style vehicles (crossovers) and sports models. As with its Audi and Mercedes-Benz peers, Germany-based BMW is no exception. Its aggressive plan involves introducing 25 electric vehicles by 2023.

Included in the mix, The Sleuth notes, there’s considerable emphasis on electrifying the brand’s M performance products. For example, the M5 plug-in hybrid sedan will include electric motors plus a twin-turbocharged V-8 producing a net 750 horsepower.

Also rumoured is an electric M5 using three motors (one for the front wheels plus one for each rear wheel) that will make an estimated 1,000 horsepower. Both values exceed the 2021 gasoline-only M5 that uses a twin-turbocharged 617-horsepower V-8.

• A plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler?

Absolutely, confirms The Sleuth, and it’s coming sooner than you think. The Wrangler 4xe that’s expected to arrive in early 2021 will join the existing lineup of internal-combustion engines. The hybrid includes a turbo 2.0-litre gasoline four-cylinder plus two electric motors (one attached to the front axle and another next to the 4xe’s eight-speed automatic transmission).

They’re fed by a lithium-cobalt battery pack positioned beneath the rear seat. Jeep claims a combined output of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of maximum torque. That would make the 4xe the most powerful Wrangler for now, and likely the most fuel-efficient, although no numbers have been released yet.

The fender flares of the wide-body Dodge Challenger allow wider tires for better traction. PHOTO: FCA

• More wide-body Dodge Challenger models for 2021:

The Sleuth keeps wondering for how many more years Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will maintain the current generation of the sporty two-door Dodge Challenger coupe before a replacement is introduced.

Now entering its 13th season, the Challenger continues with the same chassis and most of the same bodywork as the original 2009 model. If it weren’t for some serious performance upgrades (up to 797 horsepower) that helps keep sales relatively strong, the Challenger would be considered a dinosaur.

For 2021, the wide-body option, consisting of flared fenders that allow for the installation of wider wheels and tires, is now available for four V-8-powered trim levels, up from two. The wide-body option is also offered for the Dodge Charger sedan.

UPS AND DOWNS

The price range of the Lucid Air sedan is US $80,000 to $170,000. PHOTO: LUCID MOTORS

Up – Lucid Motors pricing, launch info announced:

The Tesla rival is confirming a 2021 launch for the electric Lucid Air sedan. Four different versions include the Base, Touring, Grand Touring and Dream Edition, with prices ranging from US $80,000 to $170,000. Battery range is claimed to top out at 517 miles.

The Cobra Jet 1400 electric Mustang actually produces more than 1,500 horsepower. PHOTO: FORD

Up – Ford Mustang electric drag-race car:

A one-off Cobra Jet 1400 prototype developed by the automaker’s engineers actually produces more than 1,500 horsepower to the rear wheels, thanks to four electric motors.

In a demonstration pass, the Cobra Jet 1400 ran the quarter-mile in 8.27 seconds, with a terminal velocity of 168 mph (270 km/h).

-written by Wheelbase Media

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

AutomotivecarsSUVsTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FIRST LOOK: 2021 Toyota Venza

Just Posted

In lieu of drop-in dinner service at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter, meals are now being prepared at the Coast High Country Inn and served from the Family Hotel at 314 Ray St. (Yukon News file)
Shelter dinner service transitioned to bagged meals at the Family Hotel

“It did become clear that there was a continued need outside of our shelter guests.”

Premier Sandy Silver during a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on March 27. Silver said recently that he doesn’t support allowing Alaskan snowbirds to pass through the territory on their way to the southern states. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon premier says Alaskan snowbird travel is ‘non essential’

Alaska officials have asked the Prime Minister to expand exemptions to those wintering in the south

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has launched an initiative to provide any citizen welcoming a baby, no matter where they live, with a care package similar to the one pictured. (Submitted)
Carcross/Tagish First Nation launches baby basket program

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has launched an initiative to provide any citizen welcoming… Continue reading

A bobcat is used to help clear snow in downtown Whitehorse on Nov. 4. The City of Whitehorse is still digging out from the first major snowstorm of the season that saw about 45 centimetres fall on Nov. 2 and it’s a process that will likely take weeks. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City continues snow removal after massive snowfall

Crews working 24/7

A Xplornet satellite hangs on the side of a small building in Haines Junction. Xplornet has reversed its decision to cut off rural Yukon customers from satellite internet access in December. (Angie Charlebois/Submitted)
Xplornet reverses decision to cancel remote internet service

“In our conversations, Xplornet has stressed this is not a long-term solution”

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Time changes and valuing nurses

Letters to the editor published Nov. 6, 2020

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Yukon News file Three new COVID-19 related charges were laid under the Civil Emergency Measures Act last week.
New charges laid for individuals who visited restaurants, failed to self-isolate

All three people were charged $575

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site has been realigned in an effort to prevent further contamination of the water. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Creek realigned as part of Faro mine cleanup

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site… Continue reading

City of Whitehorse councillors are considering approving a two-year lease at 177 Olive May Way in Whitehorse, which will be used for incoming city employees. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City may rent Whistle Bend townhouse

Would be used by incoming staff

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 6, 2020

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek on Nov. 3. The owner of the property wants to build an eight-unit development, thus requiring the zoning change from its current residential single detached zone to residential multiple housing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Another multi-residential development proposed for Centennial Street

Zoning change comes forward

A person walks up the Black Street Stairs in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The stairs will remain closed until Nov. 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Black Street stairs closure continues

The stairs at the end of Black Street that climb the clay… Continue reading

Most Read

  • The Auto Sleuth: Hot off the press!

    What’s new from Nissan, GM-Nicola electric truck partnership and more

    The Nissan Ariya is a new electric hatchback, but that’s not the only thing new coming from the automaker for the 2021 model year. PHOTO: FCA