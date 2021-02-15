The Seltos is about 18 centimetres shorter than the Sportage, so there are compromises in overall cargo capacity behind the rear seat. PHOTO: KIA

The Seltos is about 18 centimetres shorter than the Sportage, so there are compromises in overall cargo capacity behind the rear seat. PHOTO: KIA

2021 Kia Seltos: Price-conscious compact utility vehicle that can actually go off-road

The Seltos can take on rougher terrain than many of its competitors

The early-2020 arrival of the Kia Seltos begs the question: Just how many utility-style vehicles can one automaker include in its lineup? The answer, it seems, is as many as it wants, provided there’s demand.

The Seltos name, in case you’re wondering, is derived from Celtos, son of Hercules in Greek Mythology.

The vehicle squeezes between the smaller Soul (10 centimetres shorter) and the larger and more mainstream Sportage (about 18 centimetres longer).

Although it shares the Hyundai Kona platform (Kia is a division of Hyundai), the two models go their own ways in terms of styling. The rugged-looking Seltos has considerably more carrying capacity, too, whether the rear seat is upright or folded flat. The Seltos also shows more than a hint of commonality with the full-size Kia Telluride, including the “tiger nose” grille that fronts the rounded front bumper and hood.

The sense of ruggedness carries over to the generous 18.5-cm ground clearance as well as the front and rear skid plates, ensuring that the Seltos can take on rougher terrain than many of its competitors.

The Seltos’s interior is highly detailed but not overdone. OK, the optional Bose audio package with flashing lights might be overdoing it a bit. PHOTO: KIA

The Seltos’s interior is highly detailed but not overdone. OK, the optional Bose audio package with flashing lights might be overdoing it a bit. PHOTO: KIA

The interior and dashboard are pretty much straightforward, but a thick steering wheel and equally substantial gear shifter are not normally associated with smaller utility vehicles. The standard 8.0-inch touch-screen and the available 10.25-inch unit protrude above the fresh-air vents, which some drivers might find restricts their forward vision.

In back, the split-folding rear seat also reclines. Behind it, the cargo floor can be lowered somewhat to accommodate taller objects.

Powertrain choices are the same as those found in the Kona: A 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine rated at 146 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque; and an optional 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that puts out 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet.

For both, selectable Normal, Eco and Sport — which really does feel sporty — settings alter the engine, transmission and steering performance.

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is linked to the 2.0, while the turbo 1.6 gets a seven-speed automatic.

Fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive 2.0 is rated at 8.2 l/100 in the city, 7.1 on the highway and 7.7 combined.

On-demand all-wheel-drive is optional for the base Seltos LX, but is standard for the EX, EX Premium and SX Turbo trims. The system comes with a centre-locking differential that, when engaged, splits the torque equally between the front and rear wheels, providing more traction for traveling off road.

Torque vectoring, another AWD inclusion, applies light braking force to the inside wheels when turning, which Kia says increases vehicle control.

AWD-equipped models also get independent rear suspensions, while the front-wheel-drive S comes with a less sophisticated torsion-beam rear axle.

At a starting price of $25,000 including destination charges, the base FWD S 2.0 is equipped with mostly the basics, but it lacks the full suite of active-safety technologies, such as pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist and forward-collision avoidance. All come with the optional Kia Drive Wise package that also includes a reminder to check for passengers in the back seat before exiting the vehicle. Then there’s Safe Exit Assist that alerts anyone opening the doors of approaching traffic from the rear.

There are additional comfort and convenience features — depending on the trim level — such as a navigation system, power sunroof, premium seat coverings and a wireless charging pad. A Bose audio package has a mood-lighting feature with six different colours that change with the sound from the system’s six speakers. Somewhat distracting and a bit out of time with the music, it’s similar to the system available in the Kia Soul.

The addition of the niche-filling Seltos gives Kia a total of six tall utility models (seven, if you count the Sedona minivan) from the small Niro to the full-size Telluride. If you can’t find your desired size, content and affordable price-point in this bunch, you likely never will.

The optional 175-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder gets a seven-speed automatic transmission while the base non-turbo four-cylinder comes with a continuously variable unit. PHOTO: KIA

The optional 175-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder gets a seven-speed automatic transmission while the base non-turbo four-cylinder comes with a continuously variable unit. PHOTO: KIA

What you should know: 2021 Kia Seltos

Type: Four-door, front- /all-wheel-drive compact utility vehicle

Engines (h.p.): 2.0-litre DOHC I-4 (146); 1.6-litre DOHC I-4, turbocharged (175)

Transmission: Continuously variable (2.0); seven-speed automated manual (1.6 turbo)

Market position: Kia is attempting to straddle the line between urban transporter and off-road warrior by blending design and content elements of each vehicle type. It’s a strategy that other automakers are adopting as buyers gravitate to more rugged-looking tall wagons.

Points: Telluride-influenced vehicle is nicely proportioned. • Built to do much more than to conquer bad roads and poor weather. • Base engine will easily suffice, but the optional turbo four-cylinder is where the fun begins. • Base FWD model misses out on the available active-safety tech. • A distinctive attitude and purpose should almost guarantee success.

Driver assist: Blind-spot warning with cross-traffic backup alert (std.); active cruise control (opt.); front and rear emergency braking (opt.); inattentive driver alert (opt.); lane-departure warning (opt.); pedestrian detection (opt.)

L/100 km (city/hwy): 8.2/7.1 (FWD)

Base price (incl. destination): $25,000

BY COMPARISON

Jeep Compass

  • Base price: $27,400
  • Compact utility vehicle can be had in an off-road-ready Trailhawk model.

Mazda CX-30

  • Base price: $26,600
  • New-for-2020 model is all about good looks plus a strong 186-h.p. I-4 engine.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

  • Base price: $30,300
  • Outlander Sport-based, but has its own 1.5-liter turbo engine. AWD is standard.

– written by Malcom Gunn, Managing Partner at Wheelbase Media

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutomotivecarsSUVsTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Auto Sleuth: A Sedona refresh, targeting a new Tundra, and a boost for the Trax

Just Posted

The entrance to Grey Mountain Cemetery on Feb. 15. City officials are asking the public for input on the city’s plans for the cemetery’s expansion. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Input sought on cemetery design

Survey results will help inform planning

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Yukon on Feb. 12, with public exposure notices issued the following day. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News files)
Public exposure notices released after two new COVID-19 cases

The Yukon government announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 12,… Continue reading

Karen McColl, journalist and podcast host, in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Frisky North of 60: New podcast explores dating love and dating in the North

The romance of the North – literally

A home burns in Keno City on Feb. 10. This is the second building to be destroyed by fire in the community this winter, prompting more calls from residents for the Yukon government to do more to protect Keno City and other unincorporated communities. (Amber Smith/Submitted)
Second fire in Keno this winter burns down home

The incident is renewing calls for a solution to the lack of local fire response

Elizabeth Foubister is seen here as a child with her father, Michael Foubister, who died from COVID-19 last October. (Elizabeth Foubister/Submitted)
Family of man who died from COVID-19 ‘outraged’ he wasn’t admitted to hospital

Elizabeth Foubister says her father had underlying conditions warranting hospitalization

Paddlers start the 2019 Yukon River Quest from Rotary Park in Whitehorse on June 26, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon River Quest registration set to open

Registration for the 2021 Yukon River Quest will open on Feb. 14,… Continue reading

A city council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Addressing city council in new ways

Call-in or write-in options now provided to delegates

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks to media at at press conference on Jan. 27 about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
No new date yet for Whitehorse mass vaccine clinic

“I appreciate your collective patience as we all wait for the news”

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week.

Chest binders — a garment designed to compress one’s chest — is one option for gender-affirming clothing available through Queer Yukon in partnership with GenderGear.ca. (GenderGear.ca)
Free gender gear now available for Yukoners

The Gender Gear program will be accepting applications until Feb. 15

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Railways and bears

Letters to the editor published Feb. 10, 2021

A taxi cab rooftop sign in Whitehorse on Feb. 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Online survey investigates taxi safety

Two women’s advocacy groups have launched an online survey collecting Yukoners’ negative… Continue reading

A Yukon resident casts a ballot during the 2016 election. All three Yukon parties are slowly announcing nomination periods and candidates ahead of the upcoming 2021 territorial election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
More potential candidates step forward for pre-election candidate selections

The parties are readying for an election which must be called on or before Nov. 21

Most Read