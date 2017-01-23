There was a party in Canada’s wax room in Sweden on Sunday.

Tunes were cranked and the bubbly flowing as the Canadian team celebrated a historic first on the FIS World Cup circuit.

Canada won its first ever medal in a men’s World Cup relay race with a bronze on Jan. 22 in Ulricehamn.

The medal also has historical significance in the Yukon. Whitehorse’s Knute Johnsgaard skied the third leg to become the first skier from the territory to win hardware in a World Cup race.

“I’m speechless. It is pretty amazing and one of the best days of my life. Everything just came together,” said Johnsgaard, in a Cross Country Canada press release.

The Canadian team captured bronze in the men’s 4x7.5-kilometre relay with a time of 1:06:48.0. They were just a whisker behind silver-winning Sweden, who clocked the same time. Norway won the gold (1:06:47.5) and Switzerland took fourth (1:06:49.3).

Johnsgaard teamed up with Olympians Devon Kershaw of Sudbury, Ont., Alex Harvey of Saint Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., and anchor skier Len Valjas of Toronto.

It was Johnsgaard’s first World Cup race of 2017. He hopped a plane from Canada on Jan. 19 and was a last-minute addition to the team. The 24-year-old sat out Saturday’s 15-kilometre skate-ski race, which was won by Harvey, to be fresh for Sunday’s relay.

“This is all so new to me. It was only my second relay ever so to see Len come into podium position was an unreal feeling,” said Johnsgaard. “This distance is really good for me. I only lost five seconds to the top guys. I knew Len was in really good shape so if I could keep contact with the top guys in my leg he could potentially come through for us. I am glad I was able to pull out a good race for the boys.”

The Ulricehamn World Cup was already a red-letter one for the Canadian team before the relay. Harvey became the first Canadian to win gold medals in consecutive World Cup weekends with his win on Saturday and the previous weekend in Italy.

To further put Sunday’s bronze in context, the previous relay medal won by Canada in a World Cup was in a women’s race 30 years ago.

“It was really inspired by our fifth-place finish in Nove Mesto last year,” said Tom Holland, high performance director of Cross Country Canada in the release.

“The key was to have complete buy-in from everyone on the men’s team to focus on this team goal recognizing if all the parts came together — we had a podium chance. After sitting down with the team, we got that buy-in and today shows what can happen. This is a big day — a huge day for our program.”

Johnsgaard won a bronze in a men’s 1.5-kilometre sprint at the U.S. nationals two weeks ago in Soldier Hollow, Utah. His best World Cup finish in an individual race so far this season is 60th in a sprint last month in Davos, Switzerland.

