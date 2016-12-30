The holidays kicked off with elite soccer action at the Yukon Selects Annual Christmas Showcase on Dec. 22 at the Canada Games Centre.

The event, first held in 1999, featured four short futsal matches in the fieldhouse this year.

Up first was a match between the Lady Selects and the ‘99/’00 Canada Summer Games (CSG) Girls. The CSG team, featuring players from the 2013 Games squad, won 6-1 with goals from Jaylene Kelly, Camille Galloway, Jennifer MacKeigan and Terri Publicover with three. Abby Rich scored for the Selects.

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

“It has been pretty awesome. We played in the Christmas tournament (the previous weekend) with everyone and it’s been really fun,” said Kelly. “I feel like we know where we’re all going and how we play, so we click really well. It’s just been great playing with everyone again.

“As soon was we start playing again, it’s like riding a bike: we just pick it up right away.”

Next was a Total Soccer Excellence Academy intersquad match, featuring ‘04/’05 boys against ’03 girls, ending in a 1-1 tie with goals from Rich and Marco Cooper.

Then the Junior Selects Boys topped the ‘01/’03 CSG Girls 4-0. Ben Kishchuk, Andreas Lavenderos, Joe Hanson and Arya Khodakarami scored for the Selects with Callum Weir in net for the shutout.

Capping the evening, the Men’s Selects defeated the CSG Boys 1-0 with a first-half goal from Kyle Rigby.

