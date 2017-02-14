Matt Hall was feeling the pressure as he approached the finish line of the Yukon Quest in Fairbanks.

The musher from Two Rivers, Alaska, wasn’t worried about dropping the lead — by that point it would take an act of God for that to happen.

Instead, he had a bit of stage fright.

“It’s a little scary actually,” said Hall. “I was hesitating coming in because I was like, ‘Man, there’s so many people, there’s so much pressure, this is crazy!’ I didn’t expect to win the race. I wanted to get a little better every year, be hot on those guys’ tail.

“It’s definitely an overwhelming feeling right now. Just looking around me right now, it’s like, wow, this really happened.”

Hall won the 34th annual Quest Feb. 14 in what’s shaping up to be one of the most decisive wins in years.

He left Two Rivers — the final checkpoint — early in the morning, more than seven hours ahead of two-time champ Hugh Neff of Tok, Alaska, in second.

Hall reached the finish at 12:04 p.m. Alaska time to claim his first Quest title. Three hours later Neff was still 40 kilometres from the finish.

At press time it was looking like Neff might not finish until around 8 p.m. Alaska time. Two-time champ Allen Moore of Two Rivers was in third, 70 kilometres from the finish. Fairbanks’ Paige Drobny and 10 Mile, Yukon’s Ed Hopkins were still in Two Rivers, 112 kilometre from the finish, in fourth and fifth respectively.

Hall finished the 1,600-kilometre journey with a time of 10 days, one hour and seven minutes. It’s the seventh fastest time recorded in the direction of Whitehorse to Fairbanks.

This was Hall’s fourth Yukon Quest, but his first time finishing in Fairbanks. He placed fourth last year and third in 2014 — both years in which it finished in Whitehorse. He scratched in 2015, the previous time the race finished in Fairbanks.

“That one time coming this way we didn’t make it past Pelly (Crossing), so in a sense you could argue for 750 miles of this race I was kind of a rookie on it,” said Hall. “Of course you know the checkpoints and the hills, where to camp your dogs, where to get water, mileage points — things like that.

“I guess it worked out.”

With the win Hall will receive a prize of US$22,716 from the race’s $120,000 purse.

At just 25, Hall was the second youngest in this year’s field and the youngest to win since Alaska’s Dallas Seavey won it at 23 in 2011.

More to follow.

