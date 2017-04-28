The Willy Bears have clawed their way to the top of the heap.

The team defeated the Royals 87-64 to capture the title of the Yukon Men’s Basketball League in the final at Porter Creek Secondary School on April 22.

The title marks the Willy Bears’ second since the league formed in 2014.

Their success came from “having a strong bench, having enough guys here who can run and play,” said Bears captain Will Chetcuti. “It always helps in the second half when you have energy coming off the bench.

“Like basketball is, it’s whoever makes the most shots. So today it was us — they beat us the last time we played.”

The Bears led the whole way, finishing the first half up 45-30 on a buzzer beater by Chad Curlew.

Willy point guard Andrew Jansen led the game with 22 points while Chetcuti put 13 on the board. Billy Scott had 11, and Aaron Hutchison added 10.

“Billy tends to be our go-to … he’s our new guy this year,” said Chetcuti.

Sean McCarron was the top scorer for the Royals with 21 points. Brian White was second on the team with 12.

The Willy Bears finished the regular season in first place out of seven teams with a 14-3 record.

“Colin (LaForme) showing up, starting the league has been great,” said Chetcuti. “There were only 30 guys playing pick-up, now there’s 70 guys playing (in the league).”

