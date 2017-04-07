Whitehorse hockey player Dylan Cozens is a team player through and through.

So when his midget prep team didn’t win the Canadian Sports School Hockey League title, Cozens didn’t pay much attention to individual awards.

The 16-year-old won the Top Scorer Award for the midget prep division in the CSSHL last week.

“Obviously it’s cool to know you did that (but) I don’t really care about it,” said Cozens. “I would have rather won the league championship with team, so I honestly did not care.”

Cozens, who played midget prep at Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford, B.C. this season, logged 27 goals and 30 assists in 30 regular season games.

The 6-foot-2 forward added two goals and two assists in four playoff games.

With a total of 61 points he tied Northern Alberta Xtreme Hockey Academy’s Josh Prokop, the co-recipient of the scoring award.

Cozens was also a finalist for midget prep MVP and Freshman of the Year in the 15-team prep league.

If Cozens isn’t concerned with post-season CSSHL awards, it could also be because he has other things on his plate.

With his school season done, Cozens is currently playing with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, who just staged one of the biggest playoff comebacks in Western Hockey League history.

The Hurricanes fought back from down three games to one to defeat the Red Deer Rebels in Game 7 on April 4.

“Obviously the boys have been pretty excited, to come back from that,” said Cozens. “It’s something really special, to make history like that. It’s amazing, it really is.”

Cozens isn’t currently in the regular line-up, but he did play in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 win in Game 5 on April 1. It was his fourth game with the Hurricanes this season.

The Hurricanes will now face Medicine Hat Tigers in the second round with Game 1 on Friday. It’s the first time the two teams have met in the playoffs since 1991.

“The second round is against the biggest rival team for Lethbridge, so things will get pretty intense, I think,” said Cozens.

“Being up with Lethbridge is a really good experience, even if I’m not playing every game. Just being with the guys is really good.”

Cozens was selected first-round by the Hurricanes in the WHL’s bantam draft last May. He is the first Yukon-born player ever to be selected first-round in the WHL draft. He went on to log a goal in his first regular season game with the Hurricanes in November.

