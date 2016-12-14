In her first international race in an open women’s division, Whitehorse biathlete Nadia Moser managed to pull off a middle-of-the-pack finish.

She knows she can do better.

“It was good. I think I would have enjoyed it more with better results,” said Moser in an email to the News. “I am very disappointed with those results.”

Moser placed 55th in a field of 91 in the women’s 7.5-kilometre sprint at the International Biathlon Union Cup 2 in Ridnaun-Val Ridanna, Italy, on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was one of the best shots on the day, htting nine of 10 at the range.

She finished third on the Canadian team behind Emma Lunder in 15th and Megan Banks in 46th.

The next day she was lapped out in the 10-kilometre pursuit. On Sunday she went 11 for 15 at the range before being lapped out on the third of four laps. Teammates Lunder and Banks placed 15th and 27th, respectively.

“I think I could have done better — especially in the pursuit,” said Moser. “I would like to improve on everything I guess.”

In Italy she was competing in the open women division though she still has this season and next season as junior.

“(Moser) and another junior, Megan Banks, have had a great season of training, really stepped up, and we’re going to give them that opportunity to race in the IBU Cup, a step above, to see what they can do,” said Biathlon Canada high performance director Eric de Nys in a recent interview. “An incentive to compete there is, if they achieve a certain result, they can solidify themselves for carding criteria, which would give them more financial support next season.”

This past weekend marked Moser’s second time competing in Europe. She twice skied and shot into the top 25 for youth women at her first IBU Youth/Junior World Championships in Romania last January.

Moser, who secured a position on Canada’s team at the IBU Cup events with strong performances at national team trials last month, will next race the IBU Cup 3 in Obertilliach, Austria, this weekend.

