When you don’t lose a game in Yukon, you become the Yukon champ. It’s as simple as that.

The F.H. Collins Warriors dropped games in Alaska and on a road trip down south, but they didn’t lose one in the territory.

They capped the win streak with a 62-37 win over the Porter Creek Rams in the senior girls final at the Yukon Basketball Championship on March 16 at Porter Creek Secondary.

“We’re ecstatic. It was a good season,” said Warriors’ Sheri Curteanu. “There were times where we had good competition and it just feels good to have such a close-knit team like we are, and to end the season on a positive note.

“At the end of the season we got so close, we were able to have good teamwork, pass the ball down fast, and I think that was a key factor in our win.”

It was the second straight senior girls title for F.H. Collins and they’ll be the favourites going into next season. Warriors All-Stars Jayden Demchuk and Jetta Bilsky are both in Grade 11. Curteanu, who is in Grade 9, was named championship MVP.

“It feels good. I’m kind of surprised, a little shocked, and I’m still processing it,” said Curteanu.

“I think Sheri earned it this week,” said Warriors head coach Christine Kirk. “It’s hard to choose an All-Star. They all give something.”

The Warriors, who beat the Rams in the Whitehorse Super Hoops final as well, scored 25 points in the second quarter for a commanding 39-13 lead by half.

They instigated a full-court press right from the get go and thrived with a strong passing game.

“We were just trying to pressure the whole year. That was a theme this year: we want to play fast-pace pressure with steals and play a fast game,” said Kirk.

Demchuk and teammate Maggie O’Connor Brooke led the Warriors with nine points each. Bilsky, Curteanu and Alysha Gullison each had seven.

“The girls on this team, a lot of them have done (Arctic Winter Games) and Canada Games and have had various coaches in the community, and don’t just play the high school season,” said Kirk. “So they’ve had more experience.”

All-Star Thea Carey was the high-scorer for the Rams with nine points.

All Stars:

Krysha Rubio (Crusaders)

Thea Carey (Rams)

Kataya Ulrich (Rams)

Jayden Demchuk (Warriors)

Jetta Bilsky (Warriors)

MVP Sheri Curteanu (Warriors)