Triomni is a young, fast, high-energy team. That’s a troublesome combination for any opposition. Just ask the Kit’s Kitchen team.

Triomni captured their second straight Yukon Pinoy Basketball League title with a 106-96 win over Kit’s Kitchen on April 30 at F.H. Collins Secondary School.

“We have strong lineup and my players are young and talented, especially Ian New, RJ Siosan, and Josh Rumbaoa our new upcoming superstar in the team,” said Triomni coach Joesel Rumbaoa in an email to the News.

“The success of Triomni is teamwork. They know each other very well and they have a big heart. That’s why we got the back to back championships.”

The champion team, sponsored by Triomni Property Management, took the title in the third game of a three-game series after losing 123-107 the previous night.

In the decisive third game Triomni’s RJ Siosan led the way with 45 points. He also led his team in steals with seven.

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

Teammate Ian New scored 24 points, and racked up nine rebounds and eight assists.

Siosan was named season MVP and New was named MVP for the finals. Teammate Mhez Labuguen put in 15 points and seven rebounds.

Dave Mindanao was the top scorer for Kit’s Kitchen with 30 points.

Teammates Aaron Diaz and Christian Robas both posted doubles: Dias had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Robas had 21 points and 16 rebounds.

The over-35 Pinoy league was also settled in a Game 3 on Sunday.

Knights of Columbus took the title with a 96-93 win over Estrada & Tan.

Knights’ Noel Pagobo had 26 points and 17 rebounds, and was named MVP of the finals.

Teammates Mitchel Lefebvre and Romel Lumanog both put 15 points on the board.

Knights’ Emman New, who racked up four points, five rebounds, one block and two steals in the final, was named season MVP.

Estrada’s David Mindanao led the game in scoring with 47 points and also had 16 rebounds

Teammate Diorey Ulgasan secured 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

“Mythical 5” — over 35

Emman New (Knights of Columbus)

Rolando Guillermo (Knights of Columbus)

Diorey Ulgasan (Estrada & Tan)

John Madrigal (Black Cat)

Joesel Rumbaoa (Shirley Chua Tan Team)

“Mythical 5” — under 35

Ian New (Triomni)

RJ Siosan (Triomni)

David Mindanao (Kit’s Kitchen)

Josh Tobias (New Asia)

EJ New (Viernes Janitorial)