It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone — Yukon’s Subzero rep teams picked up titles at the Pepsi Yukon Club Volleyball Championships over the weekend.

Subzero squads — some that are gearing up for B.C. provincials — claimed two titles and two second place finishes at Porter Creek Secondary School on April 22.

Nineteen teams competed in four divisions at the Volleyball Yukon event.

“So many of the teams have improved so much in the last year, watching them as a coach for multiple teams,” said tournament director Heather Julsrud. “So many have improved drastically and it was good to see them come out, get some of the older girls and women playing at the same time.”

Subzero’s U14 boys squad was victorious in the U14 co-ed division with a win over a Subzero girls team. On board for the win were Kit Bradford-Andrew, Ashton Bryant, Cole Cowan, Jaxson Fitzsimmons, Barrett Furchner, Quinn Howard, Alex Kopan, Gareth Morgan-Lester, Alexander Shultz, Jay Sinclair, Duncan Snooks, Matthew Strucwick, Sam Wanless and Kaleb Zaliauskas-Swan.

Tom Patrick/Yukon News

Subzero also struck gold in the open male division with the U18 boys squad defeating the Men’s 1 team — with a number of former Team Yukon players — 25-22, 25-22 in the final. That Subzero squad consisted of Jonathan Amos, Mason Bramadat, Sam Finton, Colesen Ford, Brandon Gentille, Austin Hayduck-Paquet, Anshil Kumar, Jared Morgan, Curtis Perrier, Jordan Runions, James Russell, Brody Ryckman, Robert Smallwood and Morgan Schmidt.

Subzero came up short in the open co-ed division. The Women’s 1 team took the title with a 25-22, 25-19 over the Subzero U15 boys in the final.

Julsrud, Erin Loxam, Mladenka Dokic, Montanna Coburn, Jennifer Floyd, Joleene Smith and Daphnee Rouleau were on the winning women’s team.

Team Red, from Volleyball Yukon’s Winter League, fought back from down a set in the final to grab the U13 co-ed title. Wearing red were Asilika Moque, Chelsea Gorrell, Hailey Sherman, Jamie Nickel, Everett Swartz, Jordan Keats, Emma Gau and Nia Teremura.

“One thing that was really good this year is we had more refs,” said Julsrud. “Usually we are scrambling for them. This year we had more refs, which was good, so we were able to make the games flow faster. Teams were able to get more games in in a shorter period of time.”

