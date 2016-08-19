Six weeks after becoming the first woman to win the overall title at the five-kilometre championships, Lindsay Carson has done it again at the 10K installment.

The Whitehorse runner took the top overall spot at the Yukon 10-kilometre Road Race Championships on Tuesday in Riverdale.

She admits that the absence of runners like David Eikelbom, Logan Boehmer, 2015 winner Logan Roots and 2014 winner Kieran Halliday didn’t hurt.

“Dave is not here, the Logans are not here, Kieran is not here, so I’ll take it,” said Carson.

“I find this course just very mentally tough,” added the 26-year-old. “I had a strong effort with the five-K champs and I couldn’t imaging doing that twice and I did, so I’m just glad I gave it a good effort out there.”

Carson ran two loops of the certified five-kilometre course in 36 minutes and 47 seconds for the fastest time on record posted by a female runner. She placed sixth, 10th and 16th at the last three 10-kilometre road nationals.

Like the five-kilometre last month, it was Carson’s first time in the Yukon’s 10K championship.

“My coach strongly insisted I do them, so it wasn’t my choice,” said Carson, a two-time national team member at the cross-country worlds.

“I haven’t had too many races this season, so this was a good effort to see where I’m at. Ten-K is a grueling distance.”

Carson was one of only two open level (age 20-34) runners out on Tuesday, but it was competitive just the same.

Whitehorse’s Brendan Morphet placed second overall and was the top male, crossing the line just six seconds back from Carson.

“She’s a fantastic runner. It’s a crapshoot who’s going to show up to these things and I saw her and was like, ‘Damn,’” said Morphet. “I was hoping no one else shows up, like Dave (Eikelboom). I was happy it was just her.”

It wasn’t the first time the two have crossed paths. Morphet, who’s relatively new to racing, narrowly outpaced Carson to win the half distance division at the Yukon River Trail Marathon less than two weeks ago. Carson was nonetheless the top female in the half a fourth year in a row.

“There are a lot of great runners here in Yukon and being my first year competing it’s nice to go out and give it against these people who are national level runners,” said Morphet, 33.

“I think I’m a little bit stronger on the roads than he is. He’s probably a good trail runner, so that’s where we’re well matched,” said Carson. “I took most of the second half of the race but I heard him creeping up on me at the second (time at the) fish ladder, so I knew I’d have to have an honest finish, which made it exciting, got my heart pumping.”

Other 10K title winners include Joe Parker (38:49) in the youth division; Anett Kralisch (44:10) in the master female 1 division; Ross King (49:04) in master male 2; and Sue Bogle (45:38) in masters female 2. John Storms (58:08) and Bonnie Love (1:10:17) both posted walking titles in master 4 divisions.

