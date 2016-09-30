It’s good to be good and good to be lucky. It’s best to be both: just ask Dan Reimer.

The Whitehorse disc golfer made it two in a row with a win in the men’s division at the 2016 Ace Race at Golden Horn Disc Golf Course on Sunday.

“I’m a little surprised. It’s a little bit of luck and to be lucky two years in a row is good,” said Reimer. “It’s funny, nerves play a role. Everyone is kind of nervous. They’re not really hard throws at all, none of them are hard, but with nerves they all are.

“Once it’s competition it changes everything.”

The Ace Race is an annual global event. Sunday’s at Golden Horn was one of over 300 Ace Race events being held around the world this year, sponsored by equipment manufacturer Discraft.

Each hole is shortened to give each participant a fair chance at sinking a hole in one (a.k.a. ace).

Reimer took first with two aces and two “metals” — contact with the metal basket structure — over two 18-hole rounds.

Unlike last year’s Ace Race, held at the Mount McIntyre Disc Golf Course with golfers using putter discs, this year participants were given mid-range discs to use exclusively in the tournament.

“It’s a little more challenging because they’re not putters. They’re mid-range discs that tend to go farther,” said Reimer. “So you have to throw with a bit of authority. Every single one was reachable with a putter.”

The second annual Ace Race was the first hosted by the Whitehorse Disc Golf Association (WDGA) at the new Golden Horn course unveiled at the end of August. The course with 18 par-3 holes belongs to Golden Horn Elementary, making the school the first in the territory to have its own course.

Marc Senecal, who spearheaded the creation of the course as executive director of the Yukon Schools Athletic Association, placed second on Sunday with one ace and five metals.

Sean Macdonald came third for men with one ace and two metals.

Carole Dumont also made it two in a row. She defended her title in the three-person women’s division with two metals. Charlotte Van Randen took second with one metal.

Ashlan Norquay won the youth division with an ace ahead of Sophie Senecal who notched two metals.

The event’s 28 participants received a “player pack” including two discs, a T-shirt and other swag to take home.

“Everybody was happy and smiling, and we definitely had a successful event again,” said WDGA president Ryan Norquay.

The WDGA will host the fourth annual Fall Classic, which will also be the grand opening of the Solstice DiscGolfPark, this Saturday. The tournament will consist of two 10-hole rounds and is free to play.

Reimer intends to compete.

“Disc golf is a huge part of my fitness and relaxing and hanging out with nice people,” said Reimer, 58. “It’s a great sport and an easy sport to get into.

“I do all kinds of things — I mountain bike, stand-up paddleboard, I ski all winter, and disc golf is an integral part of my fitness regime.”

