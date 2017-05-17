Organizers weren’t completely sure of the exact number of runners who took part, but they’re sure it’s a record for the event.

At least 900 racers representing 14 Yukon schools took part in the annual Pine Grove Run hosted by Golden Horn School on May 12.

“We had over 900 registered, but it’s always a little different because someone might not show up and others do show up,” said organizer Fran Nyman. “It was massive — the biggest one yet.”

Pine Grove Run, which had about 750 runners the previous year, featured a 1.5-kilometre loop through the Pine Grove trails, with nine and over runner completing one lap and 10 and over completing two.

The event took place a week after Tantalus Community School hosted its 40th annual Carmacks Ridge Run, an event that saw a record 590 runners register.

Podium finishes:

Five-year-old girls:

1st Adelaide Luks (SES)

2nd Miori Trainer (WES)

3rd Oceana Loblaw (GTS)

Six-year-old girls

1st Amelia Rainey (SES)

2nd Zorion Oliver (SES)

3rd Maria Billingsley (CKES)

Joel Krahn/Yukon News

Seven-year-old girls

1st Sabrina Hartland (HVS)

2nd Jana Lojang (GTS)

3rd Zoe Belz (GMP)

Eight-year-old girls

1st Trinity Schwalm (GHES)

2nd Victoria Losinko (JHES)

3rd Lucy Aasman (CKES)

Nine-year-old girls

1st Cheyenne Tirschmann (AVS)

2nd Teja Lalonde (HFES)

3rd Sophie Gagne (HVS)

10-year-old girls

1st Eleanor Setterington (GHES)

2nd Anneke Aasman (CKES)

3rd Kate Keopke (YMS)

11-year-old girls

1st Jada Gaber (ESES)

2nd Sarah Walker (GHES)

3rd Kalie Bennett (GHES)

12-year-old girls

1st Kate Mason (WES)

2nd Anju Perren (WES)

3rd Lisa Freeman (GHES)

13-year-old girls

1st Bella Mouchet (EET)

2nd Chase Claggett (GHES)

3rd Amy Petelski (CKES)

Five-year-old boys

1st Jonathan Lojang (GTS)

2nd Rameen Omar (SES)

3rd Mason Gignac (GHES)

Six-year-old boys

1st Noah Hogan (GHES)

2nd Quintin Schommer (GHES)

3rd Elliot Fleming (GHES)

Seven-year-old boys

1st Jack Henderson (GHES)

1st Logan Tirschmann (AVS)

3rd Gregory Freeman (GHES)

Eight-year-old boys

1st Nicholas Connell (EET)

2nd John Chisholm (EET)

3rd Finegand Bradford (YMS)

Nine-year-old boys

1st Noah Kinney (WES)

2nd Owen Hogan (GHES)

3rd Axel Anderson (GHES)

3rd Charlie Fidler (GHES)

3rd Rowan Lang (WES)

10-year-old boys

1st Simon Connell (EET)

2nd Luke Cozens (YMS)

3rd Ben Macpherson (GHES)

11-year-old boys

1st Daniel Phillips-Freedman (YMS)

2nd Louis Mouchet (EET)

3rd Felix Masson (EET)

12-year-old boys

1st Issac O’Brien (TAK)

2nd Marko Cooper (CKES)

3rd Austin Larking (CKES)

13-year-old boys

1st Sullivan Bond (EET)

2nd Emerson Wild-Vincent (HVS)

3rd Max Zimmerman (WES)